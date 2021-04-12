Data Scientist

CN52318: DATA SCIENTIST | SANDTON / REMOTE | R80K – R100K PM CTC (NEG) | EE

Join a highly specialised, growing team within one of SA’s most sought after employers in the fast-paced financial services environment.

Working alongside some of the best and brightest in the game to transform large, structured and unstructured data sets, you’ll add value to numerous business units through applying your skills in areas such as predictive modelling, machine learning and big data.

Besides the competitive packages on offer and opportunity to engage with a company whose name is synonymous with excellence, the successful candidate will enjoy lucrative bonuses and a host of perks and additional benefits…

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in either, Mathematics OR Statistics OR Computer Science OR similar…

5+ Years’ in Data Analytics focused roles

3+ years’ experience across advanced analytics / data science disciplines such as Machine Learning; Predictive Analytics; Deep Learning etc…

Technical Skills

Python OR R

SQL

Spark / Scala

Working knowledge of Big Data / distributed computing technologies i.e., Hadoop; MapReduce etc…

Reference Number for this position is CN52318 which is a Permanent position based in Sandton / Remote offering a cost to company salary of R80k to R100k pm negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Python

SQL

R

Scala

Spark

Big Data

Hadoop

MapReduce

