Demand Planner Cosmetics Perfumery Please Read Before Responding

Job Title: Demand Planner
Reporting to: Division General Manager
Main Purpose:A role that will oversee the demand planning (forecasting and inventory) requirements process. This is a hands-on position responsible for developing and executing demand plan and inventory plans that will enable the division to meet sales and service objectives. Collaboration with members of the supply chain, sales, marketing, and customer support teams is paramount to achieve these sales and service objectives.
Key Results Area:
- Retailer month end sales data analysis
- Sell-thru reporting and analysis
- Forecasting and inventory analysis
- New product launches and promotions
Job Specific Requirements:
- Designing and generating weekly and monthly statistical forecast reports
- Continuously improving forecasting techniques, method, and approach
- Relating and measuring the impact of forecast accuracy
- Evolving and maintaining documentation and standard operating procedures for demand planning processes and systems.
- Conduct current and future forecasting analysis, insuring forecasting processes and methods are followed.
- Assemble and analyze all data pertinent to creating the sales forecast (historical sales, market trends, seasonality and promotions).
- Establish and utilize best methods (statistical models and software tools) in creating forecasts and respective inventory targets.
- Make recommended adjustments to forecast and inventory targets based on changes in demand and market trends.
- Lead forecast and inventory planning meetings with Marketing Manager and General Manager reviewing recommended sales forecasts and inventory goals (emphasis on brand transitions, new product introduction, and promotions).
- Manage inventory targets (including safety stock levels) that are approved by management.
- Prepare, report, and communicate forecast and inventory measurements to management (forecast accuracy, inventory plan vs. targets).
- Monitor SKU levels and recommend SKU rationalization initiatives in the future
- Proactively facilitating, re-engineering, best practices & consensus between functional experts (Demand Planning, Inventory Planning, Purchasing, Sales & Marketing, Operations, Finance, and IT)
QUALIFICATIONS
- Background in master scheduling, forecasting, procurement and planning.
- Strong analytical abilities
- Strong knowledge of demand planning process within the cosmetic and retail industry
- Experience using ERP statistical software packages
- Knowledge of demand management/forecasting tools, forecasting processes in sales, marketing operations, finance, manufacturing and supply chain issues
- Good communication and skills
- Detail oriented
- Extreme accuracy
- Extensive spreadsheet analysis and strong mathematical abilities
- 3+ years related experience
- Experience with MRP functionality
- Knowledge of turn rates
- Knowledge of key inventory performance metrics, turns, margin contributions, etc.
- Ability to lead cross-functionally.
- Collaborative skills in resolving long and short positions in inventory.
- Experience in managing end of life cycle and absolute inventory.
- 4 year college degree (Business, marketing or related field)
Desired Skills:
- Analytics
- Good communicator
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid