Deputy Director-General – Budget Office

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Chief Audit Executive. This position will be based in Pretoria.

Requirements:

An appropriate post graduate degree (NQF level 8) in Economics / Public Finance / Public Policy/ Business Administration / Management recognised by SAQA. 8 – 10 years relevant Senior Management experience with 5 years’ experience in public finance and fiscal planning

Sound strategic leadership and visionary capability

Policy formulation and analysis

Knowledge and understanding of South African fiscal policy

Extensive knowledge of budget systems and government accounting methods

KPAs:

Manage the national budget process Coordinate the Ministers’ Committee on the Budget process

Produce the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and Budget review

Ensure a budget framework consistent with government’s fiscal policy guidelines and public expenditure priorities

Guide the regulation of public entities

Improve stakeholder understanding of the implications of changes in remuneration policy and wage settlements on public sector wage bill

