Deputy Director-General – Budget Office

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Chief Audit Executive. This position will be based in Pretoria.
Requirements:
- An appropriate post graduate degree (NQF level 8) in Economics / Public Finance / Public Policy/ Business Administration / Management recognised by SAQA. 8 – 10 years relevant Senior Management experience with 5 years’ experience in public finance and fiscal planning
- Sound strategic leadership and visionary capability
- Policy formulation and analysis
- Knowledge and understanding of South African fiscal policy
- Extensive knowledge of budget systems and government accounting methods
KPAs:
- Manage the national budget process Coordinate the Ministers’ Committee on the Budget process
- Produce the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and Budget review
- Ensure a budget framework consistent with government’s fiscal policy guidelines and public expenditure priorities
- Guide the regulation of public entities
- Improve stakeholder understanding of the implications of changes in remuneration policy and wage settlements on public sector wage bill
