Deputy Director-General – Budget Office

Apr 12, 2021

Our client in the Public Sector has an EE opportunity available for a Chief Audit Executive. This position will be based in Pretoria.

Requirements:

  • An appropriate post graduate degree (NQF level 8) in Economics / Public Finance / Public Policy/ Business Administration / Management recognised by SAQA. 8 – 10 years relevant Senior Management experience with 5 years’ experience in public finance and fiscal planning
  • Sound strategic leadership and visionary capability
  • Policy formulation and analysis
  • Knowledge and understanding of South African fiscal policy
  • Extensive knowledge of budget systems and government accounting methods

KPAs:

  • Manage the national budget process Coordinate the Ministers’ Committee on the Budget process
  • Produce the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement and Budget review
  • Ensure a budget framework consistent with government’s fiscal policy guidelines and public expenditure priorities
  • Guide the regulation of public entities
  • Improve stakeholder understanding of the implications of changes in remuneration policy and wage settlements on public sector wage bill

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position