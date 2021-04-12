Developer .NET (Back-end) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 12, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

  • 3 years’ proven development experience
  • Completed a relevant systems analysis and design course (or equivalent)

Minimum

  • C# or VB.Net (3+ years)
  • SQL (T-SQL, 3+ years)
  • Windows Services (multi-threaded)
  • Web Services
  • OD Development Methodologies
  • An understanding of SOA (Service-oriented architecture)

Ideal

  • WCF (Windows Communications Foundation)
  • WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML
  • MVC or MVVM Design Pattern
  • Powershell
  • UML
  • IIS
  • .Net Core

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position