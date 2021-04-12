Developer .NET (Back-end) at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of new service orientated applications (SOA) according to specifications.

Experience

3 years’ proven development experience

Completed a relevant systems analysis and design course (or equivalent)

Minimum

C# or VB.Net (3+ years)

SQL (T-SQL, 3+ years)

Windows Services (multi-threaded)

Web Services

OD Development Methodologies

An understanding of SOA (Service-oriented architecture)

Ideal

WCF (Windows Communications Foundation)

WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) & XAML

MVC or MVVM Design Pattern

Powershell

UML

IIS

.Net Core

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Negotiation skills

Influencing Skills

Facilitation Skills

Presentation Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Attention to Detail

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

