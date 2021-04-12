Digital Media & Advertising Solution Architect at O’Brien Recruitment

Digital Media & Advertising Solution Architect

Location – Brackenfell, Cape Town

Purpose of the Job

As a recognized authority in Digital Media & Advertising solutions, covering data management platforms, demand side platforms, advertising exchange, paid- and social media etc., the solution architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for media solutions and creates high-quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of advertising technologies and marketing technologies, campaign management, master data and big data as applicable to the retail industry is essential.

Qualifications

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience

7 – 10 years Working experience within the IT industry.

5 – 10 years Experience with Campaign Management, Data Management Platforms, Demand Side Platforms, and Customer Data

5+ years experience in architecting Advertising Technology programs with an understanding of the Marketing Technology world in the context

of personalisation – preferably Google platform (Big Query, SA360, DV360, Google Campaign)

5 years experience with MDM (Master Data Management) and Big Data

3 years of Proficiency in marketing automation systems (SAP Marketing Cloud, Google DoubleClick/DV360, SA360, and GA) and integrating those systems with other technologies – desirable

5+ years Worked on projects across multiple applications, SAP and non-SAP

5+ Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis, and design through development,

testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

2 – 3 years Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

Knowledge and Skills

Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.)

S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)

Solid track record in the successful delivery of scalable solution architectures

Develop proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills

Excellent organization and facilitation skills

Strong conflict management skills

Commercial & business understanding of the retail industry

Knowledge and experience in the design and use of (multi-dimensional) Data Warehouses, and the use of ETL software to provide these with information

Experience using RDBMS as well as NoSQL databases

Must have Solution architecture experience (TOGAF knowledge)

