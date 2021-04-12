Electrical Engineer (Renewable Energy)

G7 Renewable Energies is a privately-owned energy company and has been at the forefront of South Africa’s renewable energy industry since its formation in 2008. We are a leading renewable energy project developer and upcoming grid connected power producer.

At G7 we are committed to supporting each other and building a collaborative team environment and our team is dedicated to developing and providing world class clean energy solutions.

Our company is currently seeking the expertise of an Electrical Engineer to join our vibrant and diverse team based at our Cape Office, with travel to sites.

Requirements:

Bachelors Degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering

At least 7 years experience in the design and integration of electrical power and control equipment, EPCM power generation plants (Wind/Solar energy prefered).

Transmittion and interconnection experience.

Good understanding of power systems and grid connections.

Experience developing and specifying detailed design and costruction packages.

Familiar with AC/DC fundamentals, three phase power systems, transformers, cables, SCADA, MV and HV tranmission systems.

Familiar with use of FIDIC Silver Book (EPC Construction Contracts).

Experience in liaison with RETEC committee will be a distinct advantage.

Registered with ECSA..

Proven Project Engineering/Management skills

Strong MS Office skills including MS Projects.

Autocad experience

Desired Skills:

Electrical Engineering

electrical design

wind power

solar power

energy

renewable energy

grid code

PV

battery

Scada

EPC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

G7 Renewable Energies is a privately-owned energy company and has been at the forefront of South Africa’s renewable energy industry since its formation in 2008. We are a leading renewable energy project developer and upcoming grid connected power producer.

At G7 we are committed to supporting each other and building a collaborative team environment and our team is dedicated to developing and providing world class clean energy solutions.

Learn more/Apply for this position