ENGINEER (RADAR RF AND SOFTWARE) at Armscor Business

Research & Development Business Unit has a vacancy for an Engineer (Radar, RF and Software) at the Institute for Maritime Technology, Cape Town. Applications are invited from people meeting the qualifications and experience requirements set out below.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB:

The role of the Engineer is to provide engineering contribution to project leaders; and to provide expert systems and technology support to the Navy and other clients.

CRITICAL PERFORMANCE AREAS:

Setup, design and develop computer models in order to simulate and to interpret results and to perform mathematical verification.

Undertake research and make recommendations in area of responsibility.

Provide hardware / software design tasks of a medium complex nature.

Lead small project teams.

Define, investigate and analyse medium complex engineering problems, and to design and develop cost effective solutions to the identified technical problems.

Analyse data, interpret results, propose actions / recommendations and write technical reports.

Execute sub system and system tests (hardware / software) and document test results.

Be responsible for making low to medium complex engineering decisions as part of engineering activities.

Comprehend and apply knowledge of the widely applied principles underpinning good engineering practice and specialist knowledge.

Communicate and provide feedback clearly too internal or external stakeholders on low to medium complexity engineering activities.

Communicate and network with clients in support of IMT objectives.

Undertake professional development activities, sufficient to maintain and extend competence in specified areas.

Network with industry, academia, etc. to be aware of the latest available technology in area of expertise.

Enhance client relationship to ensure continuation of business.

Responsible for appropriate allocated ad hoc tasks (e.g. organisational, technical, sea going, diving, SHEQ, etc.)

REQUIREMENTS OF THE POSITION:

Qualifications:

Degree in Engineering (B.Eng. / B.Sc. Eng.) (Electronics / Mechatronics)

ECSA registration – advantageous

Experience:

4-6 years’ experience

Experience in Software Programming / Development (C++ or C#)

Experience in interfacing equipment at signal and software level

Experience in electronic design

Closing date: 26 April 2021

Desired Skills:

Proficient in Software Programming C++ or C#

modelling and simulation and solution procedures

processes of engineering and science

applicable software development tools and modelling applications

Hardware and software design knowledge

radar at the systems and software level

communications systems and use of RF Test Equipment

different signal interface standards

internet protocols and networking standards

Knowledge of Techno Maritime environment

Software Test Development

