Engineering Manager at Swift Human Resources

Job Summary

Responsible for leading and supervising a team of engineers and draftsman as they develop, test, modify, and create solutions to technical problems, product development, item master and BOM management, product improvements, sales support and developing General Arrangement Drawings. Also instrumental in defining the customer requirements and alignment with water boards, project houses and contractors Design for manufacture including the design of manufacturing aids to improve manufacturing throughput.

Primary Responsibilities

Supervise and lead engineers, scientists, and technicians, who design, improves, and maintain / repair valves, plan and develop projects, and oversee production and quality control.

Oversee the research and development of new products and procedures.

Hire, train, and mentor other engineers and supporting staff.

Write performance reviews and solve internal issues.

Discuss and lay out project specifications.

Make detailed plans to accomplish goals.

Analyze market demand and available resources.

Review, approve or modify product designs.

Prepare budgets, bids, and contracts.

Negotiate research contracts.

Approve expenditures.

Review and recommend contracts.

Develop cost estimates.

Draft proposals and reports for clients.

Improve manufacturing processes and advance scientific research.

Develop overall concepts for a new product.

Check the technical accuracy of work.

Establish administrative policies, procedures, and standards.

Coordinate activities of unit with other units or organizations.

Confer with higher levels of management.

PURPOSE OF THE FUNCTION

To develop / design /execute new valve design strategic business objectives in the Business Plan and manage the technical team to deliver on time.

Support sales request for day to day support

Valve repair – engage with the technical department of customer

Project work – engage with sales and project houses to establish / design

Bill of Material development

Quality Management and Continual improvement

To establish and agree with the Holdings Board an annual Manufacturing Business Plan. To maintain all manufacturing processes to the highest standards and within pre-defined deadlines. The effective management of people, materials, and equipment to achieve a first-class level of customer service. To drive change and continuous improvement in all aspects of manufacturing, value engineering, planning, and resource utilization, meeting ongoing short, medium- and long-term objectives.

QUALIFICATIONS

Eng. Mechanical Engineering (design) or equivalent

ECSA Registration as PR ENG will be advantageous

Quality Management will be advantageous

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Previous experience in valve design and manufacturing will be adventurous

Previous experience in Quality Management

10 years’ experience engineering management and manufacturing environment

Able to work on AutoCAD and Solid Works

Extensive knowledge of engineering best practices and principles as well as understanding scientific methods of problem-solving

Professional/ mature demeanor under stressful conditions

Demonstrated ability with cost analysis, product design methods, interpersonal skills, and the ability to integrate all of these skills to a productive cost-effective result

Must be proficient in Microsoft products (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Access, Project)

Must be competent with CAD systems, DFA, DFM, FMEA, DOE, and FEA

Excellent program and project management skills with strong document management

Excellent analytical skills including the ability to analyse, troubleshoot, process, change and improve design and equipment

Strong presentation, written and verbal skills

Able to communicate ideas and recommendations to non-engineer team members in a clear manner

Able to manage multiple projects and tasks

Experience in Lean Manufacturing

Working according to the SABS standards

Knowledge of ISO [Phone Number Removed]; standards

Ability to act on market requirements and movements

Refined ability to delegate responsibilities and provide leadership and training to key personnel

Advanced written and verbal communication skills

