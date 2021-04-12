Exports Controller

Persons must note the following:
Logistic controller with air , road and sea experience

must be familiar with EDI and customs software

Able to communicate clearly and FLUENT in English
No smoking environment
Strict Ethics, you will be subjected to a polygraph and fingerprints prior to employment
Must know INCOTERMS

If you do NOT make the above criteria please do not apply.

IF you do not have a response within 30 days please note your application has been considered unsuccesful.
Must know shipshape

Desired Skills:

  • logistics
  • incoterms
  • customs
  • compuclear
  • wisetech global
  • wisetech
  • air
  • sea
  • road
  • freight
  • Dangerous goods
  • Customs Regulations
  • Shipping
  • International Logistics
  • Logistics Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

