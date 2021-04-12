Exports Controller

Persons must note the following:
Logistic controller with air , road and sea experience
must be familiar with EDI and customs software
Able to communicate clearly and FLUENT in English
No smoking environment
Strict Ethics, you will be subjected to a polygraph and fingerprints prior to employment
Must know INCOTERMS
If you do NOT make the above criteria please do not apply.
IF you do not have a response within 30 days please note your application has been considered unsuccesful.
Must know shipshape
Desired Skills:
- logistics
- incoterms
- customs
- compuclear
- wisetech global
- wisetech
- air
- sea
- road
- freight
- Dangerous goods
- Customs Regulations
- Shipping
- International Logistics
- Logistics Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric