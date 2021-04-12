Exports Controller

Persons must note the following:

Logistic controller with air , road and sea experience

must be familiar with EDI and customs software

Able to communicate clearly and FLUENT in English

No smoking environment

Strict Ethics, you will be subjected to a polygraph and fingerprints prior to employment

Must know INCOTERMS

If you do NOT make the above criteria please do not apply.

IF you do not have a response within 30 days please note your application has been considered unsuccesful.

Must know shipshape

Desired Skills:

logistics

incoterms

customs

compuclear

wisetech global

wisetech

air

sea

road

freight

Dangerous goods

Customs Regulations

Shipping

International Logistics

Logistics Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

