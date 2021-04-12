External Sales Rep

External Sales Rep – Technical (Nuts/Bolts/Latches/Fasteners) (Cape Town) – R10,000 Basic + Commission + Benefits

I am looking for a Technical External Sales Rep with high energy levels and super passionate about sales who has at least 2 years of experience working in the industry of fasteners/latches/bots and nuts.

Experience in the industry is absolutely ESSENTIAL!

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in an External Sales position is required.

A driver’s license plus proven track record in sales.

MUST be energic, passionate and hungry to take home good commission!

Computer literate and fluent in English and Afrikaans.

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Metal Fasteners

Nuts and Bolts

Bolts

Sales

External Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Fabricated Metal Manufacturing

More than 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Stainless steel fastener import and distribution.

