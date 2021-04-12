Our client in the Manufacturing industry has an EE opportunity available for a Factory Manager, to be based in the New Hanover, KZN area.
Requirements:
- Chemical, Electrical or Mechanical Engineering Degree (or equivalent) and business / financial qualification would be an advantage
- 10 years’ experience in Sugar Manufacturing (production and/or maintenance) with good business acumen, manufacturing expertise and the ability to anticipate, interpret and respond to changes impacting on functional area
- Experience in refinery and sugar packing operations would be an advantage
- Strong track record in management and leadership
KPAs:
- Ensure production targets are met by delivering on the manufacturing plan as part of S&OP
- Identify loss/waste/barriers to flow areas and prioritise weekly activities to address these, to ensure that improvements are made
- Drive operational and maintenance excellence across manufacturing by making informed tradeoffs and driving initiatives that will deliver products at cost and quality levels that optimise profitability
- Build and maintain or oversee relationships with key stakeholders and 3rd party suppliers
- Drive rigorous performance management, biased towards rewarding strong performance and compliance with critical behaviors, and including managing consequences where required
- Monitor and manage technical & operational risk compliance through robust governance processes to maintain adherence to group risk and assurance standards and requirements
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.