Factory Manager

Our client in the Manufacturing industry has an EE opportunity available for a Factory Manager, to be based in the New Hanover, KZN area.

Requirements:

Chemical, Electrical or Mechanical Engineering Degree (or equivalent) and business / financial qualification would be an advantage

10 years’ experience in Sugar Manufacturing (production and/or maintenance) with good business acumen, manufacturing expertise and the ability to anticipate, interpret and respond to changes impacting on functional area

Experience in refinery and sugar packing operations would be an advantage

Strong track record in management and leadership

KPAs:

Ensure production targets are met by delivering on the manufacturing plan as part of S&OP

Identify loss/waste/barriers to flow areas and prioritise weekly activities to address these, to ensure that improvements are made

Drive operational and maintenance excellence across manufacturing by making informed tradeoffs and driving initiatives that will deliver products at cost and quality levels that optimise profitability

Build and maintain or oversee relationships with key stakeholders and 3rd party suppliers

Drive rigorous performance management, biased towards rewarding strong performance and compliance with critical behaviors, and including managing consequences where required

Monitor and manage technical & operational risk compliance through robust governance processes to maintain adherence to group risk and assurance standards and requirements

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

