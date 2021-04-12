Factory Manager – Manufacturing

Our client, a listed manufacturing company seeks a dynamic Factory Manager to join their team in Noodsberg. The position reports to the General Manager. The successful incumbent will be responsible for Developing the factory’s manufacturing strategy with a view towards long term growth, optimal efficiency and sustainability and ensuring Manufacturing is managed within budget and achieves cost synergies. The incumbent will be expected to align resources and implement world class practices to optimise performance and ensure the factory realizes its full potential.

Key Areas:

Champion and embed the New Operating model by aligning resources and implementing world class practices to optimise performance and ensure the factory realises its full potential

Adhere to SHERQ & Food Safety and Quality standards and promote world class best practices in these areas

Ensure production targets are met by delivering on the manufacturing plan as part of S&OP

Promote a culture of continuous improvement throughout operations with a strong focus on Factory efficiency and recoveries

Contribute to the development of business strategic plans, goals and KPI’s

Align Manufacturing performance across all disciplines to achieve business imperatives and goals and manage delivery against KPIs

Together with the team, drive the planning of shift, daily, weekly, monthly performance targets against business/operational goals

Identify loss/waste/barriers to flow areas and prioritise weekly activities to address these, to ensure that improvements are made

Drive operational and maintenance excellence across manufacturing by making informed tradeoffs and driving initiatives that will deliver products at cost and quality levels that optimise profitability

Ensure collaboration between teams onsite , across the business and with Head Office to share and adopt best practices

Ensure the Manufacturing function fully leverages available support from the group (HO and other countries) and any other suitable external resources

Drive synergies with the group, effectively partnering with group counterparts to identify, share and embed opportunities for optimisation

Ensure alignment with commercial requirements, as relevant and drive effective supply side planning processes

Manage the setting and monitoring of process standards

Identify, motivate, plan and manage capital projects, ensuring required economic and community outcomes are delivered on

Build and maintain or oversee relationships with key stakeholders and 3rd party suppliers

Report on performance and key adverse or positive developments to Country and Group Functional Heads

Set direction, implement and monitor continuous improvement by driving work practices, and ensuring that tools and techniques are being applied

Set direction, implement and monitor effective team communication processes (e.g. shift handovers; team alignment processes etc.) to drive stable operations and sustained performance

Plan, structure and lead the execution of improvement events/projects in the Factory using appropriate processes and tools

Drive rigorous performance management, biased towards rewarding strong performance and compliance with critical behaviors, and including managing consequences where required

Develop leadership talent within the business unit and across in-Country manufacturing operations

Ensure talent and performance management is best in class across the Manufacturing function and build a strong leadership team and talent pipeline for Manufacturing through ongoing coaching, mentoring and guidance.

Drive change in the Factory through recognizing the need, encouraging a change mindset

Manage and coordinate sharing of identified best practices, frameworks and minimum standards within function through Head Office platform, and provide additional opportunities for problem identification and knowledge sharing

Monitor and manage technical & operational risk compliance through robust governance processes to maintain adherence to group risk and assurance standards and requirements.

Initiate and develop the business case for key capital projects, ensuring required outcomes are delivered on

Ensure enablers are in place to promote success (e.g. systems and processes)

Identify and monitor KPIs to track performance and flag any issues

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Chemical, Electrical or Mechanical Engineering Degree (or equivalent) and business / financial qualification would be an advantage

10 years’ experience in Manufacturing (production and/or maintenance) with good business acumen, manufacturing expertise and the ability to anticipate, interpret and respond to changes impacting on functional area

Industry specific experience and packing operations would be an advantage.

Strong track record in management and leadership

Desired Skills:

factory manager

mechanical engineer

manufacturing

chemical engineer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

