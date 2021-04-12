Finance Manager

- A Retail and Property Group based in Pietermaritzburg
- This is a new position created due to the growth in the business and the need to place greater focus on the Financial Management of the business.
- Management of the Finance and Administration office for the Group
- Finance Department staff complement of 23 employees
- The role covers the full scope of Financial Management
- Dealing with Auditors
- All SARS and statutory returns
- Preparation of Management Accounts
- Annual Budgets
Good working conditions in a non corporate environment with a high level of decision making and responsibility.
Desired Skills:
- Finance management
- VAT reporting
- Monthly Accounting
Desired Accreditations:
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant
About The Employer:
The Group is primarily a food and hardware retail group which is owner managed. The Group also owns several properties, including 2 shopping centers, as well as several other businesses such as a garage, a farm and a security company. This is a highly dynamic organisation which is fast growing and entrepreneural in nature.