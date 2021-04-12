Finance Manager

  • A Retail and Property Group based in Pietermaritzburg
  • This is a new position created due to the growth in the business and the need to place greater focus on the Financial Management of the business.
  • Management of the Finance and Administration office for the Group
  • Finance Department staff complement of 23 employees
  • The role covers the full scope of Financial Management
  • Dealing with Auditors
  • All SARS and statutory returns
  • Preparation of Management Accounts
  • Annual Budgets

Good working conditions in a non corporate environment with a high level of decision making and responsibility.

Desired Skills:

  • Finance management
  • VAT reporting
  • Monthly Accounting

Desired Accreditations:

  • South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

The Group is primarily a food and hardware retail group which is owner managed. The Group also owns several properties, including 2 shopping centers, as well as several other businesses such as a garage, a farm and a security company. This is a highly dynamic organisation which is fast growing and entrepreneural in nature.

