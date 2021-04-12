Finance Manager

A Retail and Property Group based in Pietermaritzburg

This is a new position created due to the growth in the business and the need to place greater focus on the Financial Management of the business.

Management of the Finance and Administration office for the Group

Finance Department staff complement of 23 employees

The role covers the full scope of Financial Management

Dealing with Auditors

All SARS and statutory returns

Preparation of Management Accounts

Annual Budgets

Good working conditions in a non corporate environment with a high level of decision making and responsibility.

Desired Skills:

Finance management

VAT reporting

Monthly Accounting

Desired Accreditations:

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

The Group is primarily a food and hardware retail group which is owner managed. The Group also owns several properties, including 2 shopping centers, as well as several other businesses such as a garage, a farm and a security company. This is a highly dynamic organisation which is fast growing and entrepreneural in nature.

