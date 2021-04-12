Front-End Engineer

JOB DESCRIPTION

We are looking for a front-end engineer to build and maintain the block explorer, Labs University to name a few.

Our founding team includes well-known leaders from the worlds of entertainment and blockchain, including: the co-founder of Ticketfly (sold to Pandora for $450m), the lead maintainer of Monera (a top ten, $4bn+ market cap cryptocurrency), and the leader of the digital agency behind stars like Carrie Underwood and Lil Wayne.

Are you passionate about bringing blockchain to the masses? Do you want to help build open-source software that millions of people will use? Not everyone on the team needs to be a cryptographer or blockchain expert.

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

3+ years’ experience building rich websites. [URL Removed] /Angular/ [URL Removed] experience is a must.

3+ years’ experience in HTML/ CSS / JS in the browser.

1+ years’ experience with Jekyll.

You love open-source and can point to significant contributions to several OSS projects.

Are creative and can come up with new and exciting ways of sharing the crypto- and blockchain message

BENEFITS:

This is a fully remote position – work from anywhere (though EU timezones preferred).

Competitive salary

Work with a young, dynamic team.

Shape the future of blockchain technology and digital assets.

State of the art laptop and cool tech.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

JEKYLL

Front-end

React Native

Front-end Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client is a digital assets focused blockchain protocol that is built in Rust, private by default, open source, and is being architected as a merge-mined sidechain with Monero.

Learn more/Apply for this position