Full Stack Senior Java Developer at MHCM

One of MHCM’s clients based in Johannesburg is looking for a highly talented Full Stack Senior Java Developer to join their team. We are looking for a unique type of Java Developer who is familiar with the Agile methodology. This company works at the forefront of an industry, characterised by rapidly evolving technologies, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

The successful incumbent will possess the following knowledge and experience

High-level knowledge and understanding of Java 8+, Spring Framework, Spring Boot and RESTful APIs.

Knowledge of UI languages and libraries: HTML/CSS/XML

Familiarity and some experience with Postgres db, Kafka and Kubernetes

React JS (advantageous)

If you meet the criteria, have the necessary skills, experience, and can-do attitude, don’t delay and apply today!! Send a detailed Word CV to [Email Address Removed] or contact Judy on [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position