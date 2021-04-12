Group Human Resources Executive at South African Sugar Association

The South African Sugar Association (SASA) provides a diverse range of highly specialized services to the South African sugar industry and our activities are funded in the main by the sugarcane growers and sugar milling companies. Our mission is to provide specialist services that enhance the profitability, global competitiveness, and sustainability of the South African sugar industry.

SASA operates from approximately 45 sites in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Gauteng. These include Kwa-Shukela and South African Sugarcane Research Institute (SASRI) based in Mount Edgecombe, the Shukela Training Centre at Mount Edgecombe and Mtunzini, the Sugar Terminals at Maydon Wharf and at Maputo, currently 11 Cane Testing centres, seven SASRI research stations, 17 Pest & Disease / Biosecurity offices and the SASA Pretoria offices. SASA is an extremely diverse organisation employing approximately 1000 people in a wide range of specialist areas including Agricultural, Science, Engineering, Management and a range of Business-related fields.

The role of Group HR Executive within SASA offers a highly experienced and professional human resources generalist the opportunity of contributing to the ongoing success and growth of the sugar industry and providing leadership across the full spectrum of HR responsibilities. This position, as the head of human resources reports to the SASA Executive Director, is based at Mount Edgecombe in Durban, and is a member of the Executive Committee comprising the heads of the various divisions. With the performance of the organisation being dependent upon that of its employees, the cost of which comprises the largest component of our budget, the HR function in SASA is of genuine strategic importance and is expected to contribute meaningfully to organisation-level decision making. The Human Resources service is provided through a structure based on centralised policy development and leadership, and decentralised service delivery appropriate to the diverse nature of the various business units. A large component of our human resources team are HR Generalists who are supported by some human resources specialists in matters of labour relations, skills and HR administration.

The ideal candidate will have an appropriate post-graduate qualification with a minimum of 10 yearsâ€™ senior HR management experience in a multidisciplinary organisation, preferably having served in the capacity of an HR Executive / Director and will ideally be fluent in IsiZulu and English. This position attracts a competitive Total Guaranteed Package (TGP) at the level of Paterson E3 / Task 20 / Peromnes 3.

