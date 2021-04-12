Housekeeper at National Research Foundation

SARAO has a vacancy in our Operations Department for a Housekeeper. The successful incumbent will form part of the team responsible for providing cleaning services at offices and accommodation in Carnarvon.
Duties will include but are not limited to:
- Cleaning of all guest house accommodation and offices on-site
- Replacing linens with clean items upon departure or arrival of guests and making up beds
- Checking of all appliances present to be in good and working order
- Reporting any maintenance problems and/or safety hazards, accidents or injuries
- Taking responsibility for stock keeping
- Ensuring replenishment of depleted stock levels are performed timeously
- Prepare boardrooms for functions and meetings
- Provide assistance during meeting and functions
- Perform other related housekeeping duties as requested by the Supervisor
Minimum education requirements:
- Grade 10
Minimum work experience required:
- 2 years’ housekeeping/laundry experience in an office and/or guesthouse environment
The ideal candidate will have the following competencies/knowledge/experience:Ability
- work as part of a team as well as independently
- clean rooms, hallways, lobbies, lounges, restrooms and other work areas
- communicate clearly at all levels
- do inventory stock to ensure adequate supplies
- operate vacuum cleaners to clean floors and work areas
Experience
- cleaning office space and accommodation
Knowledge
- hygiene standards
As a business unit of the NRF, SARAO is committed to employment equity and redress. SARAO reserves the right to amend and/or withdraw adverts at any time without notification.