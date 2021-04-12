Housekeeper at National Research Foundation

Apr 12, 2021

SARAO has a vacancy in our Operations Department for a Housekeeper. The successful incumbent will form part of the team responsible for providing cleaning services at offices and accommodation in Carnarvon.

Duties will include but are not limited to:

  • Cleaning of all guest house accommodation and offices on-site
  • Replacing linens with clean items upon departure or arrival of guests and making up beds
  • Checking of all appliances present to be in good and working order
  • Reporting any maintenance problems and/or safety hazards, accidents or injuries
  • Taking responsibility for stock keeping
  • Ensuring replenishment of depleted stock levels are performed timeously
  • Prepare boardrooms for functions and meetings
  • Provide assistance during meeting and functions
  • Perform other related housekeeping duties as requested by the Supervisor

Minimum education requirements:

  • Grade 10

Minimum work experience required:

  • 2 years’ housekeeping/laundry experience in an office and/or guesthouse environment

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies/knowledge/experience:Ability

  • work as part of a team as well as independently
  • clean rooms, hallways, lobbies, lounges, restrooms and other work areas
  • communicate clearly at all levels
  • do inventory stock to ensure adequate supplies
  • operate vacuum cleaners to clean floors and work areas

Experience

  • cleaning office space and accommodation

Knowledge

  • hygiene standards

As a business unit of the NRF, SARAO is committed to employment equity and redress. SARAO reserves the right to amend and/or withdraw adverts at any time without notification.

