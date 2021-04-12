Housekeeper at National Research Foundation

SARAO has a vacancy in our Operations Department for a Housekeeper. The successful incumbent will form part of the team responsible for providing cleaning services at offices and accommodation in Carnarvon.

Duties will include but are not limited to:

Cleaning of all guest house accommodation and offices on-site

Replacing linens with clean items upon departure or arrival of guests and making up beds

Checking of all appliances present to be in good and working order

Reporting any maintenance problems and/or safety hazards, accidents or injuries

Taking responsibility for stock keeping

Ensuring replenishment of depleted stock levels are performed timeously

Prepare boardrooms for functions and meetings

Provide assistance during meeting and functions

Perform other related housekeeping duties as requested by the Supervisor

Minimum education requirements:

Grade 10

Minimum work experience required:

2 years’ housekeeping/laundry experience in an office and/or guesthouse environment

The ideal candidate will have the following competencies/knowledge/experience:Ability

work as part of a team as well as independently

clean rooms, hallways, lobbies, lounges, restrooms and other work areas

communicate clearly at all levels

do inventory stock to ensure adequate supplies

operate vacuum cleaners to clean floors and work areas

Experience

cleaning office space and accommodation

Knowledge

hygiene standards

As a business unit of the NRF, SARAO is committed to employment equity and redress. SARAO reserves the right to amend and/or withdraw adverts at any time without notification.

