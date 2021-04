HR Manager at Kelly Group

Logistics company based in Brackenfell seeking HR manager to assist in following areas:

PAYROLL:

Prepare Payroll for outsource payroll company

Leave, time and attendance and staff advances recons per month

Submit PAYE and SARS efiling

HR:

Attend to staff files and general HR duties

Attend to CCMA and bargaining council/union cases

Requirements:

Excel

Pastel

Matric

2 – 3 Years related experience in HR with Payroll and IR

Desired Skills:

HR Management

Learn more/Apply for this position