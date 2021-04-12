HR Manager – Engineering Manufacturing Industry

A well know Engineering Company requires the above to develop and implement the strategy of the Human Capital Department, Managing Human Capital risks and Managing talent in the organization in support of the businesses strategic and operational needs to maximize the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company’s staff.



Minimum requirements for the role:



Tertiary qualification in Human Resources or related is essential.

Previous HR Management experience having worked within a Manufacturing or Distribution or related Industry is essential.

Previous experience implementing and setting up HR structures, as well as exposure to Industrial Relations in a Factory/Plant environment.

Previous experience assessing and drafting policies, procedures, job profiles and performance appraisal framework in line with business agenda is preferred.

Must have a sound knowledge of LRA, BCEA, EE, Skills Development and BBBEE Act.

The successful candidate must have strong communication and presentation skills, maintain composure and self-control, be adaptable and open to change, take on responsibilities and challenges.

Must have a strong relationship with Shop Stewards having negotiated and dealt previously with Unions on the Plant.

Pervious experience having worked on SAP and or SAGE VIP is preferred.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Manage and drive the Companies HR Policies and Procedures, IR and Labour related responsibilities in the plant, support Vendors and Operations of the business, focussing on transformation.

Develop and maintain a good working relationship with Managers to remain current with business and operational changes and demands, ensuring compliance with ISO, OHS Polices, requirements, regulations, applicable employment conditions, safety and health issues and Manage BBBEE projects, facilitating employment equity plans.

Analysing training needs and implementing interventions to address skills deficiencies, supervise employees (mentors) in the departments to train, develop and assess trainees.

Monitoring and reporting on EE progress to the EXCO, the Board and The Department of Labour.

Assistmanagement and employees’ relations by addressing demands, grievances or other issues, resolve disputes and ensue legal compliance at all times.

Facilitate all issues where organised labour is involved including but not limited to negotiations with Unions, discussions with Shop Stewards and associated administrative requirements.

