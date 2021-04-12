Hydraulic Technical Sales REp at Private

Sales Department

Technical Sales Representative

Contact new and Contact new and existing customers to discuss their needs and explain how these needs could be met by specific products and services.

Answer customer’s questions about products, prices and availability and credit terms.

Quote prices, credit terms or other bid specifications.

Emphasize product features based on analysis of customer needs and on technical knowledge of product capabilities and limitations.

Negotiate prices, terms of sales and service agreements.

Maintain customer records, using automated systems.

Identify prospective customers by using business directories, following leads from existing clients, participating in organisations and clubs and attending trade shows and conferences.

Prepare sales contracts for orders obtained and submit orders for processing.

Select the correct products or assist customers in making product selections, based on customer’s needs, product specifications and applicable regulations.

Collaborate with colleagues to exchange information.

Higher Technical Qualification Advantageous.

Minimum of three (3) years’ experience in a Hydraulic

Must have a valid driver’s licence and own vehicle.

Must be Computer Literate (MS Office – Specifically MS Word,

Must be Customer / Sales Orientated.

Must be prepared to work long hours with travelling.

Must have excellent negotiation skills.

Individual must be dynamic, motivated and sales driven.

Matric Certificate.

Excel and PowerPoint).

Proven Sales Ability.

Desired Skills:

Hydraulic SAles

Computer Literacy

Driving License

Sales

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

The above job vacancy has arisen within our company. situated in Edenvale. Please note that the customer base for this Sales Representative is in the Northern Cape Province.

Suitably qualified applicants from existing staff are welcome to submit an application for this position.

Should you not receive a response from our office within two weeks of submitting your CV, please consider your application as being unsuccessful.

