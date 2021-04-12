INHOUSE- RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT

Rare opportunity for a successful Recruitment Consultant to join the Business Directive Contract Services Team! Be part of a dynamic and target driven Recruitment Company that is operating from Somerset West. This is a sales and results driven position! the position would require you to work from our head office in Somerset west

Roles & Responsibilities:

Network to identify new business opportunities

Have an active Client facing role, whilst managing specific Key Accounts

Formulate and manage local and national recruitment assignments, specifically working on mid-career to senior level opportunities

Effectively demonstrate “best practices” and promote brand awareness

Communicate business pipeline to Managing Director

Meet and exceed KPIs and revenue targets

using sales, business development, marketing techniques and networking to attract business from client companies

visiting clients to build and develop positive relationships

developing a good understanding of client companies, their industry, what they do, their work culture and environment

advertising vacancies by drafting and placing adverts in a range of media, such as newspapers, websites and magazines

using social media to advertise positions, attract candidates and build relationships

headhunting – identifying and approaching suitable candidates who may already be in work

using candidate databases to match the right person to the client’s vacancy

receiving and reviewing applications, managing interviews and tests and creating a shortlist of candidates for the client

requesting references and checking the suitability of applicants before submitting their details to the client

briefing the candidate about the responsibilities, salary and benefits of the job

preparing CVs and correspondence to forward to clients regarding suitable applicants

organising interviews for candidates as requested by the client

informing candidates about the results of interviews

negotiating pay and salary rates and finalising arrangements between clients and candidates

offering advice to both clients and candidates on pay rates, training and career progression

working towards and exceeding targets that may relate to the number of candidates placed, a value to be billed to clients or business leads generated

reviewing recruitment policies to ensure effectiveness of selection techniques and recruitment programmes.

Skills & Competencies:

Proven track record within the Recruitment Industry

Self starter

Target Driven

Strong Commercial awareness

Account management skills

Excellent communication skills – oral and written

Attention to detail in all aspects for work

Creative thinking

Strong team player

Ability to analyse and report accurately

Excellent project management skills

sales and negotiation skills

a goal-orientated approach to work

the ability to handle multiple priorities

problem-solving ability

the ability to meet deadlines and targets

ambition and the determination to succeed

tenacity

confidence and self-motivation

time management and organisational skills

have experience in The IT Recruitment Industry

Requirements

Must have own Car.

Have proven successful Recruitment industry experience

basic+comision based salary structure.

Desired Skills:

Recruitment & Selection

Candidate Management

Talent Acquisition

Candidate Selection

Direct Sourcing

Employer Branding

Professional Networking

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Are you looking for quality Staff Outsourcing, Permanent Placements or Home Professionals? Welcome to Business Directive Contract Services. A professional hub for all your outsourcing needs. “We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery, we need humanity; more than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness. Without these qualities, life will be violent and all will be lost.” – Charles Chaplin At Business Directive Contract Services, we are truly passionate about people. Capturing their abilities and seeing beyond their everyday strengths, we seek to find the deeper meaning within the respective roles executed by our staff and clients. We love what we do and we love working with people who echo the heartbeat of an organisation that is diligently solution-driven. We recruit, screen and place staff on site for our clients. Our core business is to source staff and to manage staff on site and take care of all Human Resource functions, which includes payroll, Industrial Relations, CCMA representation, staff recruitment as well as training and development. Our team expertise total more than 50 years of solid Human Resource experience. Our Home Professional service is founded on the foresight of making work life easier for employees who seek to save time and money. Investing in this idea came prior to what we’ve come to know as the Covid-19 Pandemic. Incidentally, we have recognised the need for alternative employment solutions from an environmental and socio-economic perspective. In identifying this, we position ourselves for the elimination of excess carbon waste and other forms of pollution. This also benefits the general health of staff, giving them more time to focus on more than just work. At our company, we deem it vital to exercise continuous growth, expansion and celebrating our staff and clients. Our goal is to maintain and strengthen relationships by paying attention to the various layers of who we are, what we do and reaching higher heights. In pursuit of achieving this, we commit ourselves to be generous in our acknowledgement of stand-apart staff, consistent clients and all-round excellence. Another main function in our organisation is the recruitment and placement of permanent staff to both corporate companies and medium organisations. Our passion: People Our business: The supply of qualified, experienced staff to organisations in need of the best Our methodology: Includes entrepreneurship, slick technology, training, development and clear, precise systems Our strength: We engage with the best Our secret: Our Team At Business Directive, we pride ourselves with the promise of Service Excellence. We believe in utilising our experiences and skills we mastered throughout the years, and by doing so we realise the promise we make to our clients. We understand the need for excellent staff and excellent screening criteria when we recruit and we have in-depth knowledge about labour relations issues. We have learned how important it is to build not only a team of people, but let the team run as a healthy unite, with great leadership. At Business Directive, we are all about growth, whether it’s your career, your company or your staff. We are so much more than a Recruitment Company

