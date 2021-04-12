Intermediate Java Developer – JHB CBD – R650K PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

South Africa’s most dynamic, fastest growing financial institute has an exciting position available for Intermediate Java Developer to join their dynamic, innovative, award winning business in one of their JHB business units.

Join this large company and be exposed to lots of opportunities, room for growth and great benefits. This is a fantastic opportunity to work with technologically advanced gurus and be part of the brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.

Are you up for a challenge, eager to join the fast growing and innovative team? Then DO NOT miss out on this life changing opportunity. APPLY NOW!!!!

Technical Requirements:

JSE

JEE

Hibernate

JSON

Web Development

MVC

JSF

Maven

JEE

Wildfly

EAP

Docker basic

Reference Number for this position is GZ52382 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg CBD offering a cost to company salary of R650K PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

