Intermediate Java Developer with Linux – Jhb – R900k per annum

A Johannesburg based specialised IT services and solutions provider is looking for a talented Intermediate Java Developer with Linux. The company delivers the finest turnkey solutions to suit their customers’ specific business requirements and strategies.

Our clients attract and develop the best talent and are looking for a candidate with a “can do” attitude. The ideal candidate is professional, enthusiastic and demonstrates the highest level of integrity, respect and teamwork.

If you would like to be part of a standard of excellence, then this may be the right place for you!

Requirements:

Engineering or Computer Science degree

A high degree of interest and experience in Linux Java

J2EE

Angular / React

Native Script Ionic

Network Protocols

Shell Scripting

Reference Number for this position is ZH52742 which is a permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R900K PA negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Zara on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

