Invoicing Clerk

Apr 12, 2021

Our Client in the Construction industry is urgently seeking a goal-driven, Invoicing Clerk with 2 – 3 years’ invoicing exp. in combination with strong administrative skills, advanced Excel, and high attention to detail. Pastel Evolution Non-negotiable. Previous experience in the construction industry essential.

Minimum requirements:

  • National Senior Certificate (Matric Certificate)
  • 2-3 years’ Invoicing experience including capturing of sales orders
  • Pastel Evolution Non-negotiable
  • Strong administrative skills
  • Advanced Excel
  • MS Office Skills – Word, Excel, outlook
  • Experience in the Construction industry
  • Deadline driven
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills (Afrikaans & English)
  • Attention to detail

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

  • Responsible for the accurate capturing of results on computers and all client service-related duties.
  • Responsible for the accurate capturing of sales orders.
  • Assisting Admin with the creation of quotes
  • Manage bookings
  • Creating quotes.
  • Circulate quotes to the customer.
  • Capturing test results.
  • Managing bookings for tests
  • Reporting any discrepancies to Supervisor / Senior
  • Deliver clients’ needs punctually
  • Obtain clear details of the client’s needs and requirements
  • Communicate (honest) progress and unusual observations to the client
  • Give feedback to the client
  • Resolve complaints and queries effectively
  • Ensure punctual and professional presentation of results and general correspondence
  • Adhere to instructions from supervisors and seniors
  • Identify and report misconduct to management
  • Adhere to approved procedures
  • Record/ process data and check that they make sense, for accuracy and correctness, inconsistencies, and correct client and reference details
  • Report dubious data
  • Comply with all statutory requirements
  • Filling of relevant documentation
  • Assisting departments heads with following up of outstanding results
  • Communicating – email/fax/post/deliver results to customers efficiently
  • Ensure efficient execution of services in accordance with approved procedures
  • Obtain full details of clients and orders/requests
  • Responsible for creating quotes, based on clients’ needs and the company’s ability to provide services requested
  • Responsible for circulating authorised quotes to customer
  • Responsible for managing bookings
  • Ensure services are recorded punctually at agreed tariffs
  • Reports to the supervisor and manager
  • Daily interaction and communication required with all departments

