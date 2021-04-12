Our Client in the Construction industry is urgently seeking a goal-driven, Invoicing Clerk with 2 – 3 years’ invoicing exp. in combination with strong administrative skills, advanced Excel, and high attention to detail. Pastel Evolution Non-negotiable. Previous experience in the construction industry essential.
Minimum requirements:
- National Senior Certificate (Matric Certificate)
- 2-3 years’ Invoicing experience including capturing of sales orders
- Pastel Evolution Non-negotiable
- Strong administrative skills
- Advanced Excel
- MS Office Skills – Word, Excel, outlook
- Experience in the Construction industry
- Deadline driven
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills (Afrikaans & English)
- Attention to detail
Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:
- Responsible for the accurate capturing of results on computers and all client service-related duties.
- Responsible for the accurate capturing of sales orders.
- Assisting Admin with the creation of quotes
- Manage bookings
- Creating quotes.
- Circulate quotes to the customer.
- Capturing test results.
- Managing bookings for tests
- Reporting any discrepancies to Supervisor / Senior
- Deliver clients’ needs punctually
- Obtain clear details of the client’s needs and requirements
- Communicate (honest) progress and unusual observations to the client
- Give feedback to the client
- Resolve complaints and queries effectively
- Ensure punctual and professional presentation of results and general correspondence
- Adhere to instructions from supervisors and seniors
- Identify and report misconduct to management
- Adhere to approved procedures
- Record/ process data and check that they make sense, for accuracy and correctness, inconsistencies, and correct client and reference details
- Report dubious data
- Comply with all statutory requirements
- Filling of relevant documentation
- Assisting departments heads with following up of outstanding results
- Communicating – email/fax/post/deliver results to customers efficiently
- Ensure efficient execution of services in accordance with approved procedures
- Obtain full details of clients and orders/requests
- Responsible for creating quotes, based on clients’ needs and the company’s ability to provide services requested
- Responsible for circulating authorised quotes to customer
- Responsible for managing bookings
- Ensure services are recorded punctually at agreed tariffs
- Reports to the supervisor and manager
- Daily interaction and communication required with all departments