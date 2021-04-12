Invoicing Clerk

Our Client in the Construction industry is urgently seeking a goal-driven, Invoicing Clerk with 2 – 3 years’ invoicing exp. in combination with strong administrative skills, advanced Excel, and high attention to detail. Pastel Evolution Non-negotiable. Previous experience in the construction industry essential.

Minimum requirements:

National Senior Certificate (Matric Certificate)

2-3 years’ Invoicing experience including capturing of sales orders

Pastel Evolution Non-negotiable

Strong administrative skills

Advanced Excel

MS Office Skills – Word, Excel, outlook

Experience in the Construction industry

Deadline driven

Excellent verbal and written communication skills (Afrikaans & English)

Attention to detail

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

Responsible for the accurate capturing of results on computers and all client service-related duties.

Responsible for the accurate capturing of sales orders.

Assisting Admin with the creation of quotes

Manage bookings

Creating quotes.

Circulate quotes to the customer.

Capturing test results.

Managing bookings for tests

Reporting any discrepancies to Supervisor / Senior

Deliver clients’ needs punctually

Obtain clear details of the client’s needs and requirements

Communicate (honest) progress and unusual observations to the client

Give feedback to the client

Resolve complaints and queries effectively

Ensure punctual and professional presentation of results and general correspondence

Adhere to instructions from supervisors and seniors

Identify and report misconduct to management

Adhere to approved procedures

Record/ process data and check that they make sense, for accuracy and correctness, inconsistencies, and correct client and reference details

Report dubious data

Comply with all statutory requirements

Filling of relevant documentation

Assisting departments heads with following up of outstanding results

Communicating – email/fax/post/deliver results to customers efficiently

Ensure efficient execution of services in accordance with approved procedures

Obtain full details of clients and orders/requests

Responsible for creating quotes, based on clients’ needs and the company’s ability to provide services requested

Responsible for circulating authorised quotes to customer

Responsible for managing bookings

Ensure services are recorded punctually at agreed tariffs

Reports to the supervisor and manager

Daily interaction and communication required with all departments

