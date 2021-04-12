IT Auditor

Operational:

Perform audits in line with Audit Methodology.

Assist in defining scope and approach of audits.

Prepare Letter of Engagement, Audit Planning Memorandum (APM), system descriptions, walkthroughs, process flow diagrams, risks and controls matrix (RACM), test procedures and address review notes where applicable.

Prepare finalised working papers and evidence for all components of work, as per standards set in the Audit Methodology.

Ensure that working papers are appropriate and include: Objective, Risk, Controls, Tests, Results, Conclusion and supporting documents.

Prepare the draft report which includes criteria, detailed findings, root cause, potential consequences, recommendations and management actions.

Complete action plans on file.

Provide feedback to Audit Manager regarding progress on activities.

Advise Audit Manager immediately of any problems experienced on audit section.

Assigned work is completed on time and within budget.

Completion of time-sheets on a weekly basis.

Request feedback from business management (client satisfaction survey).

Escalate cases where feedback is not received.