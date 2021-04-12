IT Auditor

Apr 12, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • B Degree or equivalent (and relevant) qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing as majors)
  • CISA / CISM / CRISC / CGIT (one or more of the afore mentioned are advisable)
  • 2+ years audit experience.
  • IT General Control Reviews.
  • Application control reviews.
  • Experience with regards to the following would be deemed as an advantage (and could be required for career progression):
    • Internal controls
    • Risk management framework (COSO)
    • IT General Control reviews
    • Application Control reviews
    • Corporate and IT governance
    • IT Infrastructure technical knowledge (reviewing of databases and operating systems)
    • CAATs / data analytics
    • Cyber and information security
    • Computer literacy
  • The following would be deemed as an advantage (and would be required for career progression):
    • Studying towards or in possession of relevant Bachelors or Honours Degree
    • Financial Services experience

Responsibilities:

  1. Strategic:
  • Assist in attending to management queries.
  • Build / maintain relationships with the Discovery companies and other Assurance Providers:
    • Discovery Invest, Life, Employee Benefits, Insure, Corporate, Health, Vitality RSA, Vitality Group International, Vitality Health, Vitality Life, External Audit.
  1. Technical
  • Knowledgeable in:
    • IT General Controls
    • Application Controls
    • Technical Infrastructure
    • Project and Programme Management
    • Cyber and Information Security
    • Data Assurance, Data Analytics, continuous auditing via Computer Assisted Auditing Techniques (CAATs): advantageous
  1. Operational:
  • Perform audits in line with Audit Methodology.
  • Assist in defining scope and approach of audits.
  • Prepare Letter of Engagement, Audit Planning Memorandum (APM), system descriptions, walkthroughs, process flow diagrams, risks and controls matrix (RACM), test procedures and address review notes where applicable.
  • Prepare finalised working papers and evidence for all components of work, as per standards set in the Audit Methodology.
  • Ensure that working papers are appropriate and include: Objective, Risk, Controls, Tests, Results, Conclusion and supporting documents.
  • Prepare the draft report which includes criteria, detailed findings, root cause, potential consequences, recommendations and management actions.
  • Complete action plans on file.
  • Provide feedback to Audit Manager regarding progress on activities.
  • Advise Audit Manager immediately of any problems experienced on audit section.
  • Assigned work is completed on time and within budget.
  • Completion of time-sheets on a weekly basis.
  • Request feedback from business management (client satisfaction survey).
  • Escalate cases where feedback is not received.
  1. Follow-ups:
  • Follow up on outstanding audit issues and management actions.
  • Preparation of follow-up progress reports.
  1. Development:
  • Self-development: studying, attending courses, external courses, e-Learnings.
  • Present training to the IT audit team.
  • Completion of mini-appraisals
  • Schedule meetings with Audit Manager for the combined review of mini appraisals.
  1. General:
  • Stay up-to-date with Internal Audit profession Information Technology developments and industry developments.
  • Ongoing development and improvement of audit methodology.
  • Travel if required.

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position