Junior Assistant Brand Manager

A well established company in Durban is looking for a Junior Assitant Brand Manager.

Candidates must be a high potential, entrepreneurial marketing graduate who would like to learn and grow quickly. The successful trainee will be required to support the Leader in the following activities:

Identify and quantify marketing opportunities in categories in which we operate

Help to develop fantastic marketing mixes to maximise these opportunities

Be responsible for implementing and executing the marketing mix to store level

Monitor and assess the commercial success of the mix in the market place

Look for gaps in the market to exploit and grow

Analyse and interpret data to provide recommendations for brand development

Work with Research and development team to convert innovation ideas into products

Work with cross-functional teams to execute projects within assigned timelines and budgets

Work closely with Design team on artwork execution

Put together advertising and creative briefs

Copy writing for marketing literature

Educational requirements include:

Degree/Honours in Marketing (including Finance/Busiess Science grads) or IMM Diploma

At least a C for Higher grade Maths in Matric

Great team working skills

Advanced computer skills – MS Excel, PowerPoint and Word

Desired Skills:

Marketing

Attention to detail

Entrepreneurial

Advanced Computer Skills

