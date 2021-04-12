Junior Assistant Brand Manager

Apr 12, 2021

A well established company in Durban is looking for a Junior Assitant Brand Manager.
Candidates must be a high potential, entrepreneurial marketing graduate who would like to learn and grow quickly. The successful trainee will be required to support the Leader in the following activities:

  • Identify and quantify marketing opportunities in categories in which we operate
  • Help to develop fantastic marketing mixes to maximise these opportunities
  • Be responsible for implementing and executing the marketing mix to store level
  • Monitor and assess the commercial success of the mix in the market place
  • Look for gaps in the market to exploit and grow
  • Analyse and interpret data to provide recommendations for brand development
  • Work with Research and development team to convert innovation ideas into products
  • Work with cross-functional teams to execute projects within assigned timelines and budgets
  • Work closely with Design team on artwork execution
  • Put together advertising and creative briefs
  • Copy writing for marketing literature

Educational requirements include:

  • Degree/Honours in Marketing (including Finance/Busiess Science grads) or IMM Diploma
  • At least a C for Higher grade Maths in Matric
  • Great team working skills
  • Advanced computer skills – MS Excel, PowerPoint and Word

Desired Skills:

  • Marketing
  • Attention to detail
  • Entrepreneurial
  • Advanced Computer Skills

Learn more/Apply for this position