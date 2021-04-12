Junior Assistant Brand Manager

A well established company in Durban is looking for a Junior Assitant Brand Manager.
Candidates must be a high potential, entrepreneurial marketing graduate who would like to learn and grow quickly. The successful trainee will be required to support the Leader in the following activities:
- Identify and quantify marketing opportunities in categories in which we operate
- Help to develop fantastic marketing mixes to maximise these opportunities
- Be responsible for implementing and executing the marketing mix to store level
- Monitor and assess the commercial success of the mix in the market place
- Look for gaps in the market to exploit and grow
- Analyse and interpret data to provide recommendations for brand development
- Work with Research and development team to convert innovation ideas into products
- Work with cross-functional teams to execute projects within assigned timelines and budgets
- Work closely with Design team on artwork execution
- Put together advertising and creative briefs
- Copy writing for marketing literature
Educational requirements include:
- Degree/Honours in Marketing (including Finance/Busiess Science grads) or IMM Diploma
- At least a C for Higher grade Maths in Matric
- Great team working skills
- Advanced computer skills – MS Excel, PowerPoint and Word
Desired Skills:
- Marketing
- Attention to detail
- Entrepreneurial
- Advanced Computer Skills