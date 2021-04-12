Junior Digital Marketer at Salt

We’re looking for a new recruit, someone who has what it takes to keep up with a fast-paced environment and thrives under a little pressure. Agile on their feet, able to translate vision to reality, and keen to work, learn and grow alongside a growing team of very talented and ambitious marketers, writers, designers, and [URL Removed] who are you in this equation? You’re a fledgling digital marketing wunderkind. You’ve had some experience in the industry, but are hungry to learn more. You’re curious. You’ve dipped your toes into digital marketing, with some exposure to Google Ads, email marketing, social media management, and/or SEO, and are as interested in upskilling as you are in cross-skilling.Where others might shy away from a spreadsheet full of rows and rows of data, you get a warm feeling inside when you see data organized in a way that provides understanding and insights. You love the hidden creativity in deriving ideas from data.REQUIREMENTS

Matric with Tertiary Education

Minimum 2 years relevant industry experience

RESPONSIBILITIES

Research, present and implement digital marketing campaigns.

Create and monitor digital marketing funnels for client websites.

Manage tracking pixels, compile reports, and make suggestions on implementation of changes

according to results.

Compile and distribute e-newsletters and manage automated email sequences.

Daily monitoring and feedback as necessary of campaign statistics across Google Analytics,

Google Ads, Facebook Ads and Active Campaign.

Monitor the ranking of search-engine results across clients and implement required techniques to improve SEO and increase rankings.

Compile and present monthly reports on website statistics, marketing campaign performance

and sales from e-commerce sites.

Brief creative team on design elements for campaigns and provide campaign feedback after completion.

Monitor social media platforms, create ad content and compile schedules for approval and

implementation.

Adhere to budgets set out for each platform by the Marketing Manager.

