Junior Mechanical Design Engineer at MPC Recruitment

Junior Mechanical Design Engineer

Netherlands

Exciting opportunity for a qualified Mechanical Engineer with 2- 5 years design experience. You must be able to relocate to the Netherlands and you have to speak Afrikaans quite well as you will have to go for Dutch speaking lessons. The company will fly you over at their cost. Your design experience must come from a new design build and you should be willing to grow and develop within the company. A valid SA Passport is essential. For a full job spec and more information please send your cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Design

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

