Junior Projects and Research Manager – EE at Headhunters

Apr 12, 2021

Our client, a leading innovative solutions company is looking to employ a Junior Projects and Research Manager to their versatile and dynamic team in Port Elizabeth. (EE)

Qualifications/ Requirements:

  • BCom/BSc Statistics/Marketing/Management degree or equivalent.
  • Valid drivers’ license and own reliable transport advantageous
  • Experience in a similar role advantageous
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Excel and the use of formulae.
  • Knowledge of BI reporting tools advantageous.
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office suite products

Skills:

  • Ability to clean, sort and present large data sets in a meticulous and timeous manner.
  • Professional approach to report writing, documentation and other written communications.
  • Communicate and present with confidence, clarity and credibility.

You will be responsible for the:

  • Day-to-day assistance and management on multiple research projects and be required to engage with both internal and external stakeholders to ensure timeous and accurate delivery of projects and research insights.
  • The ability to work with, interpret and analyse data will form a vital part of your role as you deliver valuable research insights and project enhancements to our clients.

