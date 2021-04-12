Junior Projects and Research Manager – EE at Headhunters

Our client, a leading innovative solutions company is looking to employ a Junior Projects and Research Manager to their versatile and dynamic team in Port Elizabeth. (EE)
Qualifications/ Requirements:
- BCom/BSc Statistics/Marketing/Management degree or equivalent.
- Valid drivers’ license and own reliable transport advantageous
- Experience in a similar role advantageous
- Knowledge of Microsoft Excel and the use of formulae.
- Knowledge of BI reporting tools advantageous.
- Proficient in Microsoft Office suite products
Skills:
- Ability to clean, sort and present large data sets in a meticulous and timeous manner.
- Professional approach to report writing, documentation and other written communications.
- Communicate and present with confidence, clarity and credibility.
You will be responsible for the:
- Day-to-day assistance and management on multiple research projects and be required to engage with both internal and external stakeholders to ensure timeous and accurate delivery of projects and research insights.
- The ability to work with, interpret and analyse data will form a vital part of your role as you deliver valuable research insights and project enhancements to our clients.