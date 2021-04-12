Junior Projects and Research Manager – EE at Headhunters

Our client, a leading innovative solutions company is looking to employ a Junior Projects and Research Manager to their versatile and dynamic team in Port Elizabeth. (EE)

Qualifications/ Requirements:

BCom/BSc Statistics/Marketing/Management degree or equivalent.

Valid drivers’ license and own reliable transport advantageous

Experience in a similar role advantageous

Knowledge of Microsoft Excel and the use of formulae.

Knowledge of BI reporting tools advantageous.

Proficient in Microsoft Office suite products

Skills:

Ability to clean, sort and present large data sets in a meticulous and timeous manner.

Professional approach to report writing, documentation and other written communications.

Communicate and present with confidence, clarity and credibility.

You will be responsible for the:

Day-to-day assistance and management on multiple research projects and be required to engage with both internal and external stakeholders to ensure timeous and accurate delivery of projects and research insights.

The ability to work with, interpret and analyse data will form a vital part of your role as you deliver valuable research insights and project enhancements to our clients.

Learn more/Apply for this position