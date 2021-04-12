Logistics and Material Manager

Materials Manager, Cape Town – Job Description

Overall Purpose of the Role:

To manage the supply and warehousing of materials/ finished goods in order to meet the production schedule and ensure operational and production continuity across two manufacturing plants. Able to deliver efficient, effective and flexible solutions to meet production requirements. Maintains strong relationships both internally and externally to ensure supply of materials meets requirements. Contribute meaningfully towards achieving Operations and Company targets.

Key Responsibilities:

General and Task Management

– Plan and Schedule the supply of materials/components to meet production requirements at minimum safety stock levels

– Plan, develop, implement and evaluate processes for material delivery from supplier to point of fit

– Day-to-day order management and management of deliveries

– Understand and manage risks to minimise impact on production schedule

– Take follow up actions in relation to material shortages that affect production

– Implement and manage all processes to agreed standards in the main areas of

Skills and Attributes:

Good communicator with the ability to form and maintain good relationships internally and externally

Strong interpersonal, negotiation and influencing skills

Commercial and financial awareness with a full understanding of how failure impacts the costs, production, manufacture and customer order fulfilment

Strong analytical, planning and problem-solving skills

Project management skills – Excellent attention to detail skills

Qualifications and Experience Levels:

Diploma or equivalent in Material planning, Logistics; Warehousing

Experience in managing Warehousing/ Material Planning and Control/ Logistics Department/ Team

Previous experience of materials planning ideally in the manufacturing environment

Good understanding of supply chain processes and their interdependencies

Deep understanding of supplier relationships and experience of working with suppliers

Strong IT systems knowledge and skills including advanced Excel skills

Knowledge and experience of using MRP (Material Requirements Planning) systems or similar

Knowledge of lean techniques may be advantageous

