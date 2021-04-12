Marcom and Admin supervisor

Marketing, planning and implementation in North Africa and some Central and West African countries

Communication & Documentation:Responsible for proposing to the segment leader a communication plan including budget information after acceptance by the segment leader, responsible for the achievement of the targets in the plan.

Responsible for the creation and follow-up of all schedules negotiate the best pricing for shows, documentation.

Work with the sales team to design and maintain all sales material related to the product line create or direct the design and production of Advertisements, copies, posters, brochures and sales materialsCreate a tracking system to measure the effectiveness of each Marcom actions

.Responsible for updating the web site.

Responsible for tracking the efficiency of the web-site

Create and maintain a valid customer data base

Responsible for prospect generation by direct E-mailing, card collection, conference, shows and website.

Coordinate with manufacturing center & Sales forces the collection of the latest marketing information

Manage and coordinate any outside agencies used for marcom jobs. Including ad agencies, design/production companies,database management, etc.

Create the direct response to any Marcom activity.

Ensure that new leads are tracked and entered within the company CRM.

Prepare a tracking and analysis system that is built into the Marketing pieces.

Include the analysis of the plan within the monthly report

Desired Skills:

Communicate in French

Marketing Communications

Implementation skills

Planning & Organising

Microsoft packages

Communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Founded in 1984, Our Client is a leading global provider of smart energy solutions. It is actively deploying “4+1” industrial sectors including smart electrics, green energy, industrial control and automation, smart home and incubator, forming an integrated whole industry chain of “power generation, storage, transmission, substation, distribution, sales and consumption”. And it boasts an extensive business network across over 140 countries and regions as well as more than 30,000 employees and an annual sales revenue of over USD 11.4 billion. Our Client has been ranking among China’s Top 500 companies for 18 consecutive years. Its subsidiary, Our Client’s Electrics is the first company in China with low-voltage electrics as its main business getting listed on the A-share market as one of the Top 50 Asian listed companies.

To comply with the trend of integrated development of modern energy, intelligent manufacturing and digital technology, Our Client has adopted “One Cloud & Two Nets” as the business strategy. Our Client Cloud fulfills digital application and services in both internal and external as the platform of intelligent technology and data application. Based on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Our Client built an intelligent manufacturing system and realizes intelligent application in electrical industry. Relying on the Energy Internet of Things (EIoT), Our Client built its smart energy system and develops the regional EIoT mode.

Focusing on energy system of supply, storage, transmission, distribution and consumption, Our Client has core businesses of clean energy, energy distribution, big data and energy value-added services. Furthermore, Our Client’s pillar businesses include photovoltaic equipment, energy storage, power transmission & distribution, low-voltage apparatuses, intelligent terminals, software development and control automation. With developing into a platform-based enterprise, Our Client’s provides a package of energy solutions for public institutions, industrial & commercial users and end users, by building a regional smart energy operation ecosphere.

Learn more/Apply for this position