Mechanical Foreman

Listed group requires a seasoned earthmoving equipment mechanic to lead a team of mechanics on their mining site.
The ideal candidate should have solid experience working on earthmoving equipment, must have leadership abilities and experience leading a team.
Knowledge and experience working on Volvo trucks secures.
This role reports to the regional service manager.
If you don’t hear from us within two weeks of this advert, please coonsider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Volvo
- earthmoving equipment
- mechanic
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- accommodation allowance
- company car
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Performance Bonus