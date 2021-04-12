Mechanical Foreman

Listed group requires a seasoned earthmoving equipment mechanic to lead a team of mechanics on their mining site.

The ideal candidate should have solid experience working on earthmoving equipment, must have leadership abilities and experience leading a team.

Knowledge and experience working on Volvo trucks secures.

This role reports to the regional service manager.

If you don’t hear from us within two weeks of this advert, please coonsider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Volvo

earthmoving equipment

mechanic

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

accommodation allowance

company car

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position