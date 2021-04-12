Mid-level Rust/ Golang/ Erlang Developer – Rosebank – R620K PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Talented and adaptable Mid-level Java Developer needed to join a team of collaborative developers in a highly innovative fintech business that embodies the values of Create, Care, Growth and Grit.

They are looking for Engineers who will be comfortable to develop on the full stack as needed as well as grow the available Software Engineering capacity within the product team for speed and excellence.

Requirements:

A passion for creative problem solving in a highly collaborative and untested market

Strong analytical and reasoning skills with an ability to visualise processes and outcomes

Math, Computer Science or Engineering degrees preferred. Honours or Masters beneficial

2 to 4 years’ experience within a Software Engineering role. Preference for financial markets or product build experience

The tech stack includes:

Rust

Golang

Erlang

NoSQL

Document databases

MongoDB

DynamoDB

CouchDB

JavaScript

Typescript

Modern web frameworks

React

Angular

Vue

CI

CD

