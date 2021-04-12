Mid-level Rust/ Golang/ Erlang Developer – Rosebank – R620K PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Talented and adaptable Mid-level Java Developer needed to join a team of collaborative developers in a highly innovative fintech business that embodies the values of Create, Care, Growth and Grit.
They are looking for Engineers who will be comfortable to develop on the full stack as needed as well as grow the available Software Engineering capacity within the product team for speed and excellence.
Start the new quarter of the year with something new, challenging and get your career going on the right foot, APPLY NOW!!
Requirements:
- A passion for creative problem solving in a highly collaborative and untested market
- Strong analytical and reasoning skills with an ability to visualise processes and outcomes
- Math, Computer Science or Engineering degrees preferred. Honours or Masters beneficial
- 2 to 4 years’ experience within a Software Engineering role. Preference for financial markets or product build experience
The tech stack includes:
- Rust
- Golang
- Erlang
- NoSQL
- Document databases
- MongoDB
- DynamoDB
- CouchDB
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Modern web frameworks
- React
- Angular
- Vue
- CI
- CD
Reference Number for this position is GZ52547 which is a permanent position based in Rosebank offering a cost to company salary of R650K pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed]
or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Rust
- Golang
- Erlang
- NoSQL
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- React
- Angular
- Vue
- CI
- CD
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree