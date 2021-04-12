Our client is looking for a Millwright.
Duties & Responsibilities
Certified Millwright Trade Test Certificate
Minimum of 3 years in engineering environment
Basic computer literacy
Experience in working on Hydraulics and Pneumatics
Electrical/ Mechanical experience no less than 3 years
Knowledge of OHS Acy
Advantageous
Knowledge of ISO Systems and Standards
Automation Systems and CNC Operations
Experience in Automated manufacture Environment
Knowledge of Conveyors and Reticulation
Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] Should you not hear form us within 2 weeks please consider our application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Millwright Trade tested
- Hydraulics
- Pneumatics
- OHS Acy