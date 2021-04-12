Miner – Stoping

Our client in the Mining Industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Miner – Stoping. This position will be based in the Rustenburg area.

Requirements:

Grade 12 or equivalent NQF 4 qualification will be advantageous

Metalliferous mining blasting certificate

Applicable SHE knowledge

Mining logistics knowledge

Sound knowledge and application of basic mining principles and leading industry practices

Good understanding of the Mining Cycle Ability to perform monthly planning

Ability to communicate with team and supervisor

At least 5 years mining production experience (conventional)

Team leader experience will be advantageous

KPAs:

Conducts accidents and incidents investigations and implement necessary measures to avoid re-occurrence

Conduct risk assessments

Liaising with safety representatives and team members

Conducts daily re-entry examinations

Identifying of reef band and mark the face as per the geological reports

Charging up of the face and safe blasting

Communicate the daily mining plans to the crew

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

