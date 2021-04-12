Miner – Stoping

Our client in the Mining Industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Miner – Stoping. This position will be based in the Rustenburg area.

Requirements:

  • Grade 12 or equivalent NQF 4 qualification will be advantageous
  • Metalliferous mining blasting certificate
  • Applicable SHE knowledge
  • Mining logistics knowledge
  • Sound knowledge and application of basic mining principles and leading industry practices
  • Good understanding of the Mining Cycle Ability to perform monthly planning
  • Ability to communicate with team and supervisor
  • At least 5 years mining production experience (conventional)
  • Team leader experience will be advantageous

KPAs:

  • Conducts accidents and incidents investigations and implement necessary measures to avoid re-occurrence
  • Conduct risk assessments
  • Liaising with safety representatives and team members
  • Conducts daily re-entry examinations
  • Identifying of reef band and mark the face as per the geological reports
  • Charging up of the face and safe blasting
  • Communicate the daily mining plans to the crew

