Our client in the Mining Industry, has an EE opportunity available for a Miner – Stoping. This position will be based in the Rustenburg area.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 or equivalent NQF 4 qualification will be advantageous
- Metalliferous mining blasting certificate
- Applicable SHE knowledge
- Mining logistics knowledge
- Sound knowledge and application of basic mining principles and leading industry practices
- Good understanding of the Mining Cycle Ability to perform monthly planning
- Ability to communicate with team and supervisor
- At least 5 years mining production experience (conventional)
- Team leader experience will be advantageous
KPAs:
- Conducts accidents and incidents investigations and implement necessary measures to avoid re-occurrence
- Conduct risk assessments
- Liaising with safety representatives and team members
- Conducts daily re-entry examinations
- Identifying of reef band and mark the face as per the geological reports
- Charging up of the face and safe blasting
- Communicate the daily mining plans to the crew
