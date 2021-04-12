New Business Development Officer

Our Company a dynamic leader in the staff outsourcing and recruitment field is looking for an innovative and driven business development officer to join our growing team. The individual in this role would be responsible for analysing our customer base and current sales strategies and identifying opportunities to increase efficiency and profitability. We are seeking a candidate who is creatively minded and eager to think outside the box when it comes to our customers and their needs. Candidates with a background in sales who are analytically minded and motivated will do well in this role.

Duties and Responsibilities

Analyse the current customer base, including portfolios and rolodexes, to identify potential sales opportunities.

Build strong relationships with customers, outside business contacts, and company stakeholders.

Increase current client base.

Review and communicate proposals and cost estimates to customers and stakeholders.

Collaborate with stakeholders, colleagues and peers on the sales, marketing, and product development teams to improve overall customer experience and satisfaction.

Stay up to date on company best practices, policies, products, pricing, and promotions.

Increase overall sales efficiency and profitability through excellent salesmanship.

Brand promotion

Own the development of key strategic initiatives to give shape to new opportunities by applying rigorous fact-based logic, analytics and business smarts to identify key value drivers and lay the groundwork for success.

Excel in developing and applying strategic and business analysis to unclear problems (i.e., using business, market, channel, competitive and financial analytics, applying consumer, brand, and capabilities assessments, etc.)

Requirements and Qualifications

Proven 2 – 5+ years in a B2B sales or business development environment.

Proficient in Office 365

Strong interpersonal and communication skills (both verbal and written)

Critical thinking skills, analytical, organized.

Creatively minded, good at thinking ‘outside the box’

Ability to communicate on all levels with stakeholders and create buy-in

Ability to travel when necessary to meet with customers and/or stakeholders and build business relationships.

Must be available full time.

Experience in Logistics and Warehousing environment

Marketing qualification

Understanding of Economics or Finance

Self-motivated

Ability to reach and exceed targets.

Desired Skills:

Pitches

Business Development

Commercial Business Development

Relationship building

Market Intelligence

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

Are you looking for quality Staff Outsourcing, Permanent Placements or Home Professionals? Welcome to Business Directive Contract Services. A professional hub for all your outsourcing needs. “We think too much and feel too little. More than machinery, we need humanity; more than cleverness, we need kindness and gentleness. Without these qualities, life will be violent and all will be lost.” – Charles Chaplin At Business Directive Contract Services, we are truly passionate about people. Capturing their abilities and seeing beyond their everyday strengths, we seek to find the deeper meaning within the respective roles executed by our staff and clients. We love what we do and we love working with people who echo the heartbeat of an organisation that is diligently solution-driven. We recruit, screen and place staff on site for our clients. Our core business is to source staff and to manage staff on site and take care of all Human Resource functions, which includes payroll, Industrial Relations, CCMA representation, staff recruitment as well as training and development. Our team expertise total more than 50 years of solid Human Resource experience. Our Home Professional service is founded on the foresight of making work life easier for employees who seek to save time and money. Investing in this idea came prior to what we’ve come to know as the Covid-19 Pandemic. Incidentally, we have recognised the need for alternative employment solutions from an environmental and socio-economic perspective. In identifying this, we position ourselves for the elimination of excess carbon waste and other forms of pollution. This also benefits the general health of staff, giving them more time to focus on more than just work. At our company, we deem it vital to exercise continuous growth, expansion and celebrating our staff and clients. Our goal is to maintain and strengthen relationships by paying attention to the various layers of who we are, what we do and reaching higher heights. In pursuit of achieving this, we commit ourselves to be generous in our acknowledgement of stand-apart staff, consistent clients and all-round excellence. Another main function in our organisation is the recruitment and placement of permanent staff to both corporate companies and medium organisations. Our passion: People Our business: The supply of qualified, experienced staff to organisations in need of the best Our methodology: Includes entrepreneurship, slick technology, training, development and clear, precise systems Our strength: We engage with the best Our secret: Our Team At Business Directive, we pride ourselves with the promise of Service Excellence. We believe in utilising our experiences and skills we mastered throughout the years, and by doing so we realise the promise we make to our clients. We understand the need for excellent staff and excellent screening criteria when we recruit and we have in-depth knowledge about labour relations issues. We have learned how important it is to build not only a team of people, but let the team run as a healthy unite, with great leadership. At Business Directive, we are all about growth, whether it’s your career, your company or your staff. We are so much more than a Recruitment Company

Learn more/Apply for this position