Operational Implementation Manager at Universal Healthcare Pty Ltd

Apr 12, 2021

verview:

  • The successful implementation of all scheme, provider and vendor (list is not exhaustive) related rules by the Data Admin Department
  • Ensuring that the Implementations department tasks are completed within defined SLAs
  • Ensuring that the Quality Assurance department tasks completed as per defined SLAs and SOPs focusing on Quality output
  • Manage all the Quality Control department tasks with a focus on Claim file transfers, QC of NAPPI codes, ERA’s, Providers Statements, etc
  • Manage the end to end Funder/ scheme reconciliation process in the Fund Control Department
  • Evaluate and implement procedures and processes within Operations Implementations department with a focus on continuous improvement and automation

Duties and Responsibilities

Operational Excellence

  • Ensuring all Implementation Documentation is systematically filed and up to date for ease of reference. (Implementation Forms, Checklists, Rule Lists, Rule Summaries, Audit Reports etc.)
  • Ensure highest quality external communication (Circulars, Levy Charts, Medprax files, etc.)
  • Ensure data / rules are loaded within defined timelines as to not compromise the Implementation go-live
  • Support all Projects where DA, Implementation, QC and Fund Control related tasks are involved
  • Ensuring end to end quality
  • Managing time lines effectively by proactively negotiating departmental deliverables
  • Build internal relationships with all functional areas involved in implementations in order to enhance cooperation and customer satisfaction
  • CIM Database to be maintained according to SOP MPD026
  • Assess and evaluate all applications and systems with a focus on Continuous improvements. Submit and follow through with NRRs for Improvements
  • Ensure all Funder reconciliation related tasks are effectively dealt with so as to not compromise provider payments.

Documentation

  • Ensuring that the implementation documents are in line with the various contracts and complies with SLA’s and ISO requirements.
  • All records/forms authorised according to SOP’s.
  • Ensure Circulars are accurate, easy to understand and distributed on time.
  • Electronic and manual filing system – ensure that this is managed correctly.
  • Historical record keeping – ensure effective historical record keeping in place and is maintained for audit purposes.
  • Ensure the update of the Implementation Forms with the agreed SLA’s, Legislation, New Functionality, etc. obtain sign-off and ensure training on the updated versions
  • Ensure all SOPs/ User manuals are updated and signed off by QMS within their defined departmental timelines.

Communication

  • Maintain internal and external communication as per SOP’s.
  • Set up sessions / meeting with interdepartmental stakeholder when necessary
  • Communicate effectively with Senior Managers when required, providing accurate and quality information.
  • Ensure open channels of communication for Staff – TEAMS, SKYPE, Emails.
  • Ensure availability after hours within reasonable requirements.

Project Management

  • Managing the time lines and quality of each DA, Implementation and QC task pertaining to relevant projects.
  • Manage Year-End, ensuring sufficient resource availability across the departments enabling all year end tasks to be completed on time with focus on quality.

Staff Management and development

  • Assist staff with prioritising and crisis management
  • Deal with all issues escalated by staff Build capacity within the department
  • Ensure adequate resources for Year-end Implementations
  • Coach staff on areas of development
  • Evaluate Staff training requirements, engage SME’s and ensure appropriate training occurs
  • Assist staff with problem solving
  • Ensure that departmental goals are achieved Performance Management, Job descriptions and Development Plans
  • Maintain monthly departmental meetings &action list

Departmental Analysis and Reporting

  • Analyse all incidents, identify root causes and action improvements with the focus on preventing it from happening again.
  • Analyse all queries logged on the Implementation Ops Queue in RT and action appropriately ensuring that SLA’s are not breached.
  • Monitor the RT dashboards to ensure that all requests are actioned as per SLAs.
  • Analyse SLA’s, report on non-compliance and action improvements
  • Negotiate, manage and enforce realistic SLA’s with other departments regarding
  • Implementation actions

SOP’S

  • Manage the SOP reviews as per the SOP schedule
  • Identify SOP’s that needs to be updated outside the annual review
  • Identify when new SOP’s are required and ensure the documenting, sign-off and training of these SOP’s before any Go-live.

Department Tasks

  • To review and maintain knowledge of SLA’s relating to the Data Admin and QC department deliverables.
  • Drive the incident process ensuring all incidents are resolved within agreed timelines
  • Facilitate smoother scheme implementation procedure by implementing pro-active measures to identify quality trends
  • Ensure appropriate functionality monitoring done for all projects, requests, implementations & code changes involving Data Admin and QC
  • Ensure requests are submitted timeously, of the appropriate quality, submission for prioritisation
  • Improve Quality management by linking quality achieved to individual staff member’s KRA documents
  • Identify continuous improvement opportunities, plan and implement improvements as per agreed procedures and timelines.

General

  • Ensure all internal and external audit finding are addressed and remedied as per the agreed timelines.
  • Conduct DR testing as per defined Test plan

INTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS (Who will he/she communicate with at the office in order to be able to meet his/her objectives?)

  • Project Managers
  • Nappi Product Team Members
  • Business Operations Specialists
  • Client Operations Manager
  • Clinical Operations Manager
  • Relationship Managers
  • Operations Director

EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS (Who will he/she communicate with outside of the office
order to meet his/her objectives?)

  • Consultants
  • Funders
  • Administrators

EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS (What are the minimum educational requirements for this position?)

  • Tertiary education – B-Com, BPharm or BSc

BACKGROUND EXPERIENCE (What experience is required to manage this function successfully?)

  • Understanding of the current core processing system
  • Clinical experience would be advantageous
  • Familiarity with technology
  • Process Management experience
  • Staff Management and Development experience
  • 4 – 5 years related experience in medical schemes

SKILLS REQUIREMENT (What skills are required to manage this function
successfully?)

  • Negotiating skills
  • Leadership qualities
  • Communication skills
  • Problem Solving skills
  • Windows packages
  • Strong written English skills are important
  • Initiative and self-motivation are key skills.
  • Ability to get on with people – interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Assertiveness
  • Persistence
  • Independence
  • Initiative
  • Administrative skills
  • Conflict Resolution
  • Accuracy

DIMENSIONS

  • Coaching
  • Contributing to Team Success
  • Continuous Improvement
  • Delegating Responsibility
  • Decision Making
  • Follow-up
  • Gaining Commitment
  • Information Monitoring
  • Initiating Action
  • Managing Work
  • Meeting Leadership
  • Planning and Organising
  • Quality Orientation
  • Work Standards

PERSONAL MOTIVATIONS

  • Passion for Customer/Client
  • Team player
  • Committed / reliable / responsible
  • Self-starter / driver / high energy levels
  • Takes responsibility
  • Able to work in a dynamic (changes constantly) working environment

The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to:

  • Foster diversity in the workplace;
  • Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.

Desired Skills:

  • Negotiation
  • leadership qualities
  • communication
  • problem solving
  • windows packages

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position