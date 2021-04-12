Operational Implementation Manager at Universal Healthcare Pty Ltd

verview:
- The successful implementation of all scheme, provider and vendor (list is not exhaustive) related rules by the Data Admin Department
- Ensuring that the Implementations department tasks are completed within defined SLAs
- Ensuring that the Quality Assurance department tasks completed as per defined SLAs and SOPs focusing on Quality output
- Manage all the Quality Control department tasks with a focus on Claim file transfers, QC of NAPPI codes, ERA’s, Providers Statements, etc
- Manage the end to end Funder/ scheme reconciliation process in the Fund Control Department
- Evaluate and implement procedures and processes within Operations Implementations department with a focus on continuous improvement and automation
Duties and Responsibilities
Operational Excellence
- Ensuring all Implementation Documentation is systematically filed and up to date for ease of reference. (Implementation Forms, Checklists, Rule Lists, Rule Summaries, Audit Reports etc.)
- Ensure highest quality external communication (Circulars, Levy Charts, Medprax files, etc.)
- Ensure data / rules are loaded within defined timelines as to not compromise the Implementation go-live
- Support all Projects where DA, Implementation, QC and Fund Control related tasks are involved
- Ensuring end to end quality
- Managing time lines effectively by proactively negotiating departmental deliverables
- Build internal relationships with all functional areas involved in implementations in order to enhance cooperation and customer satisfaction
- CIM Database to be maintained according to SOP MPD026
- Assess and evaluate all applications and systems with a focus on Continuous improvements. Submit and follow through with NRRs for Improvements
- Ensure all Funder reconciliation related tasks are effectively dealt with so as to not compromise provider payments.
Documentation
- Ensuring that the implementation documents are in line with the various contracts and complies with SLA’s and ISO requirements.
- All records/forms authorised according to SOP’s.
- Ensure Circulars are accurate, easy to understand and distributed on time.
- Electronic and manual filing system – ensure that this is managed correctly.
- Historical record keeping – ensure effective historical record keeping in place and is maintained for audit purposes.
- Ensure the update of the Implementation Forms with the agreed SLA’s, Legislation, New Functionality, etc. obtain sign-off and ensure training on the updated versions
- Ensure all SOPs/ User manuals are updated and signed off by QMS within their defined departmental timelines.
Communication
- Maintain internal and external communication as per SOP’s.
- Set up sessions / meeting with interdepartmental stakeholder when necessary
- Communicate effectively with Senior Managers when required, providing accurate and quality information.
- Ensure open channels of communication for Staff – TEAMS, SKYPE, Emails.
- Ensure availability after hours within reasonable requirements.
Project Management
- Managing the time lines and quality of each DA, Implementation and QC task pertaining to relevant projects.
- Manage Year-End, ensuring sufficient resource availability across the departments enabling all year end tasks to be completed on time with focus on quality.
Staff Management and development
- Assist staff with prioritising and crisis management
- Deal with all issues escalated by staff Build capacity within the department
- Ensure adequate resources for Year-end Implementations
- Coach staff on areas of development
- Evaluate Staff training requirements, engage SME’s and ensure appropriate training occurs
- Assist staff with problem solving
- Ensure that departmental goals are achieved Performance Management, Job descriptions and Development Plans
- Maintain monthly departmental meetings &action list
Departmental Analysis and Reporting
- Analyse all incidents, identify root causes and action improvements with the focus on preventing it from happening again.
- Analyse all queries logged on the Implementation Ops Queue in RT and action appropriately ensuring that SLA’s are not breached.
- Monitor the RT dashboards to ensure that all requests are actioned as per SLAs.
- Analyse SLA’s, report on non-compliance and action improvements
- Negotiate, manage and enforce realistic SLA’s with other departments regarding
- Implementation actions
SOP’S
- Manage the SOP reviews as per the SOP schedule
- Identify SOP’s that needs to be updated outside the annual review
- Identify when new SOP’s are required and ensure the documenting, sign-off and training of these SOP’s before any Go-live.
Department Tasks
- To review and maintain knowledge of SLA’s relating to the Data Admin and QC department deliverables.
- Drive the incident process ensuring all incidents are resolved within agreed timelines
- Facilitate smoother scheme implementation procedure by implementing pro-active measures to identify quality trends
- Ensure appropriate functionality monitoring done for all projects, requests, implementations & code changes involving Data Admin and QC
- Ensure requests are submitted timeously, of the appropriate quality, submission for prioritisation
- Improve Quality management by linking quality achieved to individual staff member’s KRA documents
- Identify continuous improvement opportunities, plan and implement improvements as per agreed procedures and timelines.
General
- Ensure all internal and external audit finding are addressed and remedied as per the agreed timelines.
- Conduct DR testing as per defined Test plan
INTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS (Who will he/she communicate with at the office in order to be able to meet his/her objectives?)
- Project Managers
- Nappi Product Team Members
- Business Operations Specialists
- Client Operations Manager
- Clinical Operations Manager
- Relationship Managers
- Operations Director
EXTERNAL RELATIONSHIPS (Who will he/she communicate with outside of the office
order to meet his/her objectives?)
- Consultants
- Funders
- Administrators
EDUCATIONAL REQUIREMENTS (What are the minimum educational requirements for this position?)
- Tertiary education – B-Com, BPharm or BSc
BACKGROUND EXPERIENCE (What experience is required to manage this function successfully?)
- Understanding of the current core processing system
- Clinical experience would be advantageous
- Familiarity with technology
- Process Management experience
- Staff Management and Development experience
- 4 – 5 years related experience in medical schemes
SKILLS REQUIREMENT (What skills are required to manage this function
successfully?)
- Negotiating skills
- Leadership qualities
- Communication skills
- Problem Solving skills
- Windows packages
- Strong written English skills are important
- Initiative and self-motivation are key skills.
- Ability to get on with people – interpersonal skills
- Ability to work under pressure
- Assertiveness
- Persistence
- Independence
- Initiative
- Administrative skills
- Conflict Resolution
- Accuracy
DIMENSIONS
- Coaching
- Contributing to Team Success
- Continuous Improvement
- Delegating Responsibility
- Decision Making
- Follow-up
- Gaining Commitment
- Information Monitoring
- Initiating Action
- Managing Work
- Meeting Leadership
- Planning and Organising
- Quality Orientation
- Work Standards
PERSONAL MOTIVATIONS
- Passion for Customer/Client
- Team player
- Committed / reliable / responsible
- Self-starter / driver / high energy levels
- Takes responsibility
- Able to work in a dynamic (changes constantly) working environment
The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to:
- Foster diversity in the workplace;
- Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.
Desired Skills:
- Negotiation
- leadership qualities
- communication
- problem solving
- windows packages
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree