Paid Social Specialist at Salt

The South African branch of an internation agency is looking for an enthusiastic, hard-working, analytical and highly organized Digital Campaign Manager to join their team. The ideal candidate will have strong campaign implementation experience. They will be the key resource in South Africa for the running of paid social media campaigns, from loading campaigns, to optimizing, to reporting – and previous experience in doing so, is a prerequisite. The candidate will be supported by the international campaign management team, who are based in Madrid. The candidate should have a thorough understanding of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram ad products, and should be able to confidently implement campaigns according to the best strategy according to client objectives. With the help of the Business Development Director, and Country Manager, they will need to grow and maintain an excellent working relationship with all points of contact within the agency, however, the main focus of the role will be more towards the campaign strategy, implementation, and reporting.Role:
- Setting up and managing paid social media campaigns across multiple platforms (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram), an extension of the international operations team
- Optimizing campaigns throughout, to ensure optimal performance
- Liaise with the international operations team, strategists within the agency and clients on suggested budgets, creative & best practice
- Reporting, using our technology tool
- Custom reports – according to agency requirements
- Providing strong insights, according the original campaign strategy and KPI’s.
- Must be able to translate data into useful insights.
- Ensuring all booked revenue is recognized while campaign objectives are consistently met or exceeded
Desired skills and experience:
- 3 years within an agency
- Advanced excel skills required
- Analytical, and good with numbers
- Experience in placing and managing PPC (pay per click) media
- BSc/Bcom degree is preferable
- Strong initiative
- Well organised
- Highly motivated
- Must be a Team player
- PowerPoint
- Strong analytical mind
- Problem solver
