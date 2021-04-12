Payroll Administrator

Responsibilities: Duties will include but are not limited to the following:

Collect, compile and enter payroll data into the SAGE People 300 system

Loading of new employees, terminations and staff movements

Manage and control of payroll documents between regions

Preparation of monthly reports

Month end 3rd party reconciliations & payments

Receive, process and resolve incoming queries from employees & management

Administration of ESS (Employee Self Service)

Understanding and knowledge of Cost to Company structures

Understanding and knowledge of the BCEA and various Acts governing payroll

Requirements/Experience:

Minimum of 4 years’ experience in full payroll function along with evidence of any relevant payroll certification & courses completed

Experience on SAGE People 300 an added advantage

Full Payroll qualification an added advantage

Experience in MS Word & Excel

Must be numerate and analytical

Ability to work under pressure

Positive, confident, self-motivated and able to work alone and as a member of a team

Attention to detail and dead-line driven

Ability to maintain confidentiality

Good communication skills

Desired Skills:

Payroll

Sage

