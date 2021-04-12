Payroll Administrator

Responsibilities: Duties will include but are not limited to the following:
- Collect, compile and enter payroll data into the SAGE People 300 system
- Loading of new employees, terminations and staff movements
- Manage and control of payroll documents between regions
- Preparation of monthly reports
- Month end 3rd party reconciliations & payments
- Receive, process and resolve incoming queries from employees & management
- Administration of ESS (Employee Self Service)
- Understanding and knowledge of Cost to Company structures
- Understanding and knowledge of the BCEA and various Acts governing payroll
Requirements/Experience:
- Minimum of 4 years’ experience in full payroll function along with evidence of any relevant payroll certification & courses completed
- Experience on SAGE People 300 an added advantage
- Full Payroll qualification an added advantage
- Experience in MS Word & Excel
- Must be numerate and analytical
- Ability to work under pressure
- Positive, confident, self-motivated and able to work alone and as a member of a team
- Attention to detail and dead-line driven
- Ability to maintain confidentiality
- Good communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Payroll
- Sage