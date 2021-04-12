Payroll Administrator

Apr 12, 2021

Responsibilities: Duties will include but are not limited to the following:

  • Collect, compile and enter payroll data into the SAGE People 300 system
  • Loading of new employees, terminations and staff movements
  • Manage and control of payroll documents between regions
  • Preparation of monthly reports
  • Month end 3rd party reconciliations & payments
  • Receive, process and resolve incoming queries from employees & management
  • Administration of ESS (Employee Self Service)
  • Understanding and knowledge of Cost to Company structures
  • Understanding and knowledge of the BCEA and various Acts governing payroll

Requirements/Experience:

  • Minimum of 4 years’ experience in full payroll function along with evidence of any relevant payroll certification & courses completed
  • Experience on SAGE People 300 an added advantage
  • Full Payroll qualification an added advantage
  • Experience in MS Word & Excel
  • Must be numerate and analytical
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Positive, confident, self-motivated and able to work alone and as a member of a team
  • Attention to detail and dead-line driven
  • Ability to maintain confidentiality
  • Good communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Payroll
  • Sage

