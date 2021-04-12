Payroll Consultant at Red Ember Recruitment

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Processing all input for payroll including but not limited to; salary changes, medical aid changes, loading new employees, terminating employees, processing leave pay etc.

Processing all ESS claims i.e. leave, cell claims, overtime etc.

Processing payments e.g. bursaries, salary advances, month-end payments to third-party benefit providers etc

Maintain schedules of third-party payments processed by payroll, i.e. bursary payment schedule, recruitment agency fee schedule etc.

Alert management regarding non-compliance to relevant policies, if applicable

Analyzing of medical aid, provident/pension and risk benefits statements to reconcile against figures/reports on the payroll system and submitting to the Benefit Administrators as required.

Complete and check internal payroll reconciliations to ensure that the payroll was processed accurately

Generating monthly payslips, variance reports and other applicable reports in order to check that the payroll was processed accurately.

Ensure that all monthly payroll input is filed accordingly, together with the applicable reports to enable the HC BP to double-check the pay run for the month.

Booking time in advance in the HC BP’s diary, to check the pay run and approve salary payments

Extracting and compiling of various payroll reports as required

Uploading of Salary batch payments and capturing manual payments where necessary

Preparing month-end reconciliations, reports and payments to SARS (PAYE/UIF/SDL), medical aid, provident/pension fund, risk benefits, garnishees, ITA88s, etc.

Prepare various salary journals for submission to the Finance department

Process fuel card report and send monthly fuel card statements to employees

Order fuel cards for new qualifying employee and canceling fuel cards for terminated employees

Processing the cashbook on Great Plains (Accounting system)

Downloading UIF declarations

Completing the applicable SARS documents such as EMP201, applying for tax directives when necessary etc.

Paying annual retention payments, various bonuses and award payments

Filing of reports, payslips etc.

Preparing and issuing IRP5’s, sending reconciliations to SARS at tax year-end

Bi-annual and annual tax submissions

Applying for tax directives timeously, and paying out any settlement amounts thereafter

Processing annual COIDA payments

Complete emolument documents when these are required for Executive Directors

Providing a prompt response to payroll queries from employees and managers

Assist HC BPs with payroll queries, generating dummy payslips for prospective employees

Complete and submit remuneration data to external parties, for remuneration exercises such as salary benchmarking

Submit annual payroll data as required, for the Group’s integrated report and legislative reports such as the EE report and WSP/ATR report

Prepare a monthly schedule for other members of the HC team, reflecting payroll details of current employees

Ensuring the success of various projects by actioning deliverables in terms of POPIA compliance, internal and external audit requirements, monthly audit investigations and actions, the payroll system upgrade and implementation

Continuous compliance with the Group’s governance requirements such as risk incident mitigation, reporting and necessary operational process enhancement

Knowledge sharing to the Payroll team, especially in terms of assisting the team in using the new 300 People system

Contribute to the training of the Payroll Graduate

Compiling procedures manual for the Sage 300 payroll system, that will be applicable across all payrolls

Set up all payrolls across the Group to be uniform and consistent

Enhance efficiencies in processes and reporting

SKILLS/PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED

A relevant payroll qualification

High level of numerical accuracy

At least five years payroll management experience, preferably in financial services

Highly computer literate

Sage VIP/Premier Payroll knowledge and experience is essential

Sage 300 People knowledge and experience is essential

ESS Knowledge

About The Employer:

Red Ember is recruiting for a Company based in Waverly, looking for an experienced Payroll Consultant with working knowledge on Sage Premier and Sage 300 People to assist with migration to the new system, parallel pay runs, and training.

To assist with the full function of Payroll for the Group, ensuring that all payroll payments and approvals are made in line with the Group policies and procedures. To oversee the payroll system upgrade from Sage Premier to Sage 300 People, provide all payroll personnel with systems training, compile procedures manual for the new system and ensure integration and switch to an upgraded system in a seamless manner.

