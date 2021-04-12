Process Control Engineer

Great opportunity exists with a manufacturing giant offering career growth and excellent package
Key responsibilities will include:
- Design and implement necessary control systems and logic (hardware and software) to improve performance using data mining, process modelling and process control
- Responsibilities include product quality and yield, production efficiency and availability improvements
- Creating and monitoring plant and process performance indicators
- Investigate and correct process deviations, facilitate improvement projects relating to product quality, material properties and dimensional control systems
- Systems include Level 1 (millisecond control) and Level 2 (process setpoints) with artificial intelligence setpoint optimisation and diagnostic systems
- Structured problem-solving and Root Cause Failure Analysis
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- B.Eng / BSc degree Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, Metallurgy
- 3 – 5 years’ experience
- Experience in designing and implementing process automation and control systems
- Experience in programming (languages C/C++, Visual Basic, Ladder Logic and Labview)
- Ability to provide training and function as a Coordinator of multidisciplinary teams
South African Citizens only
Desired Skills:
- Process Control Engineering