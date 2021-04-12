Process Control Engineer

Key responsibilities will include:

Design and implement necessary control systems and logic (hardware and software) to improve performance using data mining, process modelling and process control

Responsibilities include product quality and yield, production efficiency and availability improvements

Creating and monitoring plant and process performance indicators

Investigate and correct process deviations, facilitate improvement projects relating to product quality, material properties and dimensional control systems

Systems include Level 1 (millisecond control) and Level 2 (process setpoints) with artificial intelligence setpoint optimisation and diagnostic systems

Structured problem-solving and Root Cause Failure Analysis

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

B.Eng / BSc degree Mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, Metallurgy

3 – 5 years’ experience

Experience in designing and implementing process automation and control systems

Experience in programming (languages C/C++, Visual Basic, Ladder Logic and Labview)

Ability to provide training and function as a Coordinator of multidisciplinary teams

South African Citizens only

