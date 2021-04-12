Process Engineer (6 Month Contract Project Base Position)

Our client is looking for a Process Engineer for a 6 month contract project based project position.

Duties & Responsibilities

Plan and visualize activities to target FMEA/Control plan review and improvement

Lead activities to achieve meeting of targets & deadlines assigned to function

Plan and implement/oversee activities to conform process capabilities throughout the plant based on quality manufacturing

Plan and visualize activities to confirm process capabilities throughout the plant based on quality system and best practice

Identify and prioritize areas and /or characteristics requiring the most urgent intervention

Lead and conclude projects to improve process capability and reduce variation in a sustainable manner

Travel as necessary to support operations and affiliates

Perform other assigned duties incidental to the occupation

Desired Experience & Qualification

S4/N6 Diploma in Engineering or may consider equivalent experience

At least 2 years’ experience in an automotive environment

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Excellent Problem Solving and Technical skills and full competencies

Proficiency with blueprint interpretation and knowledgably in GD&T

Strong initiative and the ability to work well in a team environment

Good understanding of core tools

Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] Should you not hear form us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Problem Solving

Blueprint interpretation

core tool understanding

