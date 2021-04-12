Process Engineer (6 Month Contract Project Base Position)

Our client is looking for a Process Engineer for a 6 month contract project based project position.
Duties & Responsibilities
Plan and visualize activities to target FMEA/Control plan review and improvement
Lead activities to achieve meeting of targets & deadlines assigned to function
Plan and implement/oversee activities to conform process capabilities throughout the plant based on quality manufacturing
Plan and visualize activities to confirm process capabilities throughout the plant based on quality system and best practice
Identify and prioritize areas and /or characteristics requiring the most urgent intervention
Lead and conclude projects to improve process capability and reduce variation in a sustainable manner
Travel as necessary to support operations and affiliates
Perform other assigned duties incidental to the occupation
Desired Experience & Qualification
S4/N6 Diploma in Engineering or may consider equivalent experience
At least 2 years’ experience in an automotive environment
Excellent verbal and written communication skills
Excellent Problem Solving and Technical skills and full competencies
Proficiency with blueprint interpretation and knowledgably in GD&T
Strong initiative and the ability to work well in a team environment
Good understanding of core tools
Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] Should you not hear form us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Problem Solving
- Blueprint interpretation
- core tool understanding