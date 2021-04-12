Minimum Requirements:
Relevant tertiary qualifications Science degree
Min. 3-5 years’ experience within the Pharmaceutical/Consumer Applicable food processing technology expertise and statistical process experience
Qualified background in food chemistry, sensory, microbiology, food packaging systems & food engineering
Desired Skills:
- Overall responsibility for Quality
- Directing site food safety
- Quality initiatives
- Support to QHSE
- Meet company and customer specifications
- Manage consumer complaints
- Root cause analysis
- Manage quality and food safety issues
About The Employer:
A reputable company within the FMCG industry requires a Process Quality Manager to be based in Durban.
