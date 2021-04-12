Process Quality Manager

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualifications Science degree

Min. 3-5 years’ experience within the Pharmaceutical/Consumer Applicable food processing technology expertise and statistical process experience

Qualified background in food chemistry, sensory, microbiology, food packaging systems & food engineering

Desired Skills:

Overall responsibility for Quality

Directing site food safety

Quality initiatives

Support to QHSE

Meet company and customer specifications

Manage consumer complaints

Root cause analysis

Manage quality and food safety issues

About The Employer:

A reputable company within the FMCG industry requires a Process Quality Manager to be based in Durban.

