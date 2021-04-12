Production Supervisor at Aldor Africa

Aldor Africa is a leading sweet manufacturer and we are looking for a young, energetic Production Supervisor who will be responsible for effectively supervising shift production staff by organizing and monitoring work flow, assisting with production planning and safely and efficiently meeting production targets.

Duties will involve:

Ensuring compliance with established standard operating procedures of: health and safety, hygiene, good manufacturing policies, housekeeping, and other established programs

Communicate and enforce company policies and procedures, in terms of health and safety, hygiene, good manufacturing policies, housekeeping, and other established programs

Continuously reviewing production to increase output and decrease waste

Liaise with Team Leaders to coordinate activities

Provide leadership and motivation to staff for the safe, and efficient running of production

Suggest plans for the motivation of staff

Assist staff in resolving issues

Foresee any issues which may arise in production and resolve them – resolve unforeseen issues in a timely manner

Make sure that all operators are properly trained

Applicants should have the following qualifications and experience:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a supervisory/leadership role in a Production or Manufacturing environment

Experience in the FMCG industry would be highly advantageous

Must have knowledge and experience of HACCP or Food Safety, OSH and ISO 9001

Experience on SAP

Senior Certificate (Matric)

National Diploma/Bachelor’s Degree in Production Management

Any other Production qualifications would be advantageous

Computer literate (MS Word, Excel & Email)

Desired Skills:

Production Planning

Production Management

HACCP

Food safety

Manufacturing

Supervisory Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Plant / Production Control

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Aldor Africa is a leading sweet manufacturer with a manufacturing plant based in Stormill.

Learn more/Apply for this position