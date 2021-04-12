Production Supervisor at Aldor Africa

Aldor Africa is a leading sweet manufacturer and we are looking for a young, energetic Production Supervisor who will be responsible for effectively supervising shift production staff by organizing and monitoring work flow, assisting with production planning and safely and efficiently meeting production targets.
Duties will involve:
- Ensuring compliance with established standard operating procedures of: health and safety, hygiene, good manufacturing policies, housekeeping, and other established programs
- Communicate and enforce company policies and procedures, in terms of health and safety, hygiene, good manufacturing policies, housekeeping, and other established programs
- Continuously reviewing production to increase output and decrease waste
- Liaise with Team Leaders to coordinate activities
- Provide leadership and motivation to staff for the safe, and efficient running of production
- Suggest plans for the motivation of staff
- Assist staff in resolving issues
- Foresee any issues which may arise in production and resolve them – resolve unforeseen issues in a timely manner
- Make sure that all operators are properly trained
Applicants should have the following qualifications and experience:
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in a supervisory/leadership role in a Production or Manufacturing environment
- Experience in the FMCG industry would be highly advantageous
- Must have knowledge and experience of HACCP or Food Safety, OSH and ISO 9001
- Experience on SAP
- Senior Certificate (Matric)
- National Diploma/Bachelor’s Degree in Production Management
- Any other Production qualifications would be advantageous
- Computer literate (MS Word, Excel & Email)
Desired Skills:
- Production Planning
- Production Management
- HACCP
- Food safety
- Manufacturing
- Supervisory Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Plant / Production Control
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Aldor Africa is a leading sweet manufacturer with a manufacturing plant based in Stormill.