Programme Manager at SA Taxi Development Finance

To ensure the successful delivery of strategic Programmes in the insurance cluster in order to transform and modernise SA Taxi. By definition, a Programme transforms business where a project delivers a product or result.

Establishes Programme governance structures, methodology, forums, reporting and a communication strategy

Ensures all regulatory requirements are met within the ambit of the Programme and its projects

Tracks and manages how the Programme and its projects perform against cost, time, scope and quality

Works with internal stakeholders such as Audit, Risk and Legal to foster transparency and accountability

Ensures that effective relationships and communication with internal and external stakeholders are well managed and maintained for successful delivery

Ensures risks and issues are actively managed and mitigated and/or resolved

Ensures industry best practise is used throughout the various Programme disciplines such as project management, business analysis, process engineering and testing

Ensures the Programme remains at all times in line with the business strategy and goals and continued Programme justification is maintained

Ensures accurate and thorough documentation is generated, signed off and stored

Closely aligns the Programme objectives and critical path with other initiatives in SA Taxi

Ensures appropriate accountability across the programme

Desired Skills:

People Management

IT system

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is the first financial service provider to focus solely on the taxi industry. We finance entrepreneurs who operate minibus taxis and may not otherwise have access to credit from traditional banks.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

