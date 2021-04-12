Project Accountant

A challenging opportunity has become available for a self-motivated individual with a strong financial & commercial contract background. Reporting to the Financial Manager, the main purpose of the role is to actively participate in the day to day management of project costs through an improved focus on achieving the business financial targets and meticulous execution of its operational & financial control functions.

The successful applicant will be responsible for the following:

Duties and responsibilities

– Prepare and post all accounting entries and Work-In-Progress relating to projects

– In-depth analysis and understanding of Commercial contracts

– Financial analysis of key projects

– Ensure that commercial aspects of contracts are met

– Provide commercial accounting support

– Close off month end accounting procedures

– Manage financial transactions for multiple projects, including:o tracking and reporting processes for consistent execution of projects o enforcing financial policies and procedureso manage commercial aspects required to ensure the integrity of financial data, invoicing and reporting.

– Provide in depth commercial and financial analysis of profit and loss, including other nonfinancial metrics accounts

– Report financial status of projects on a monthly and quarterly basis

– Responsible for coordination and execution of ISO Internal Audit requirements

– Liaison with key contract personnel with regards to contractual requirements and financial analysis

Qualifications, experience and competencies required

– Background in Finance / Economics

– Engineering Project management experience

– ERP experience

– Understanding of Contractual/Commercial expectations (comprehension and written)

– Strong analytical skills, ability to work with large amounts of data and produce meaningful insights and information

– Attention to detail and accuracy

– Organizational and time management skills

– Professional and with a service-oriented approach

– Strong communications skills, both oral and written

Desired Skills:

Project

Accounting

