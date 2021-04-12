Purchasing Specialist – Engineering Project Suppor at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A self-driven Purchasing Specialist with 1-5 years’ Supply Chain experience purchasing or buying experience with a high volume and highly complex products, is sought by a provider of cutting-edge Engineering Solutions in Durbanville. You will form part of a diverse supply chain team responsible for creating and implementing a sourcing strategy for selected components within a project. The ideal candidate will also possess a relevant Bachelors, preferably with a strong technical understanding, flexible in supporting a global supplier base to deliver viable solutions to the operational needs & have strong negotiation skills.The aim of the role is to deliver on the following objectives –

You will interface between engineering teams and purchasing to support project prototype builds and production releases. This critical position will ensure on-time delivery of materials for prototype builds, setting up the necessary supplier information in the MRP systems.

You will build strong relationships with both internal and external customers and assist in building a plan that focuses on obtaining competitive pricing and identifying and executing cost reduction strategies.

You will drive negotiations for selected components and support the foundation of long- term contracts with key suppliers, understanding the market and forecasting pricing trends and achieving financial goals.

You will build relationships with all areas of the business including sales, operations and engineering. This role is 70% tactical (issuing POs, expediting parts etc.) and 30% strategic (negotiating, long term contracts etc.).

DUTIES:

Source all components during new product development.

Manage the material sourcing transition of new products from the prototype phase to production.

Support Engineering in sourcing components for prototype and validation builds.

Create and maintain purchase orders.

Coordinate quote requests to suppliers.

Manage all project related supplier relations.

Develop and implement a commodity strategy for new select components.

Follow strategy to source new parts at competitive prices which meet program targets.

Forecast and manage costs of current and new parts • Identify and execute cost reduction strategies.

Support internal and external customer needs while building lasting relationships.

Support the Commodity leaders to develop contract terms that benefit Autocar’s business needs and provide a competitive advantage.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of a relevant Bachelors, preferably with a strong technical understanding.

1-5 Years Supply Chain, purchasing or buying experience with a high volume and highly complex products.

Experience in utilising fact-based data to drive decisions.

Desire to gain strategic sourcing experience and develop standing and viable relationships.

Strong negotiation skills.

Flexible in supporting global supplier base to deliver viable solutions to the operational needs.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter and quick learner who requires minimal supervision and possesses good problem-solving skills.

Strong time management and multitasking skills.

Good in both verbal and written communication.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position