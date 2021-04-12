Python Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Join a fast-growing provider of cutting-edge FinTech solutions in Joburg seeking your coding talents as their next Python Developer. Working with the Back-end team, you will help maintain platforms, add new features and grow the portfolio of projects, taking them into new directions. You must have 2-5 years’ relevant work experience, Python 2.7 and 3.5, Object-Oriented principles, methodologies & patterns, Django, PostgreSQL and document storage within the RDB, REST – implementing custom APIs, Git and be familiar with PEP-8.DUTIES: Contribute to a growing list of Django and Python projects, but primarily to the existing monolithic workflow and claims management system.

Consistently review other team members’ code, and have your code reviewed as well.

Work closely with Product Owner/s, Designers, Data/Business Analysts, and Front-end and Mobile Developers to ensure the platform is achieving its goals.

Work in an Agile environment. That means participating in sprints, sprint rituals, and having good ticket hygiene!

Know your own knowledge gaps and work to close them. We’re all autodidacts and self-starters here, and we’re always learning and improving.

Be a team player! A willingness to help out where needed, mentor those more junior than you, and step up to whatever challenge we face as a team. REQUIREMENTS: 2-5 Years’ relevant work experience.

Python 2.7 and 3.5.

Experience with object-oriented principles, methodologies, and patterns.

Familiarity with PEP-8 is expected, as we follow it strictly as part of our coding standards and practices.

Django.

Testing.

PostgreSQL – Familiar with its capabilities, such as document storage within the RDB.

REST

Comfortable implementing custom APIs.

Knowledge of best practices and standards for implementing an HTTP REST API.

Git. Nice to Haves – Implementing caching using Django.

Experience with task queuing systems, such as Huey, Celery, RQ or equivalent.

Implementing a Microservices Architecture.

Integration of multiple custom platforms.

Experience with implementing an API Gateway.

Having contributed to an open source Python project, or to the Python community.

Experience with migrating a legacy Python project from 2.7 to 3.x is beneficial.

Experience with Django Rest Framework.

Django Channels or equivalent library for implementing asyc.

Pandas and/or NumPy.

Knowledge of Django’s templating language.

Experience with TDD or BDD.

PyTest, tox, or equivalent.

Usage of PostgreSQL-specific Django ORM query functions and tools.

Ability to use a tool such as Postman, Insomnia, cURL or equivalent API testing/querying tool.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.