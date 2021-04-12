Regional Legal Credit Controller at Private

Duties and Responsibilities

Debt Collection

Responsibility for the legal book

Collection on Prosecuted employers

Meet agreed targets (collection, call rate etc.)

Allocate un-allocated cash

Capturing and follow up on settlement agreements

Capturing the status of every employer once the employer has appeared before the DRC and make follow up

Follow up and capturing of board decisions

Follow up of deletion reports with inspectorate

Follow up on write offs with SSC returns

Negotiate with delinquent employers to maximize debt recovery

Follow-up daily on progress of the PTP’s and the respective statuses to optimize debt recovery

Use effective communication and negotiation to ensure successful commitments to pay

Liaison with all debtors via all communication mediums – must be willing to phone employers

To receive and resolve queries received from Attorneys & external collection agents;

To reconcile accounts in dispute with Attorneys & external collection agents

To participate in various departmental ad-hoc initiatives.

Administration

Account Reconciliation and liaison with Legal

Accurate input of notes into SLX

Update and maintain proper employer details and the integrity of information

Tracing of debtors

Use TransUnion reports to for decision making and recommendation to the Credit Control supervisor and legal officer

Linking of documents (TransUnion, deletions reports) on SLX

Assessing accounts for write offs and recommending to the Legal officer

Ability to recommend actions that are cost effective on individual matters

Update and maintain legal filing and maintenance of legal library

Issue reminder letters, Final demand letters and default listing notification for periods not referred

Prepare further referral documents

Refer returns to Regional Returns Processor, SSC Returns and ensure that these returns are processed

Customer Service

Liaising with Legal officers and Legal Secretaries regarding the status of accounts

Build and maintain relationship with Legal department, Inspectorate and Returns department

Attend to walk in clients

Handle incoming calls in a professional manner

Liaise with attorneys, Liquidators and third parties

Offer high class client service to both internal and external clients

Respond to Client queries within 48 hours via telephone, e-mail, fax or post

To liaise with other departments to address & resolve client queries

General

General Admin Duties

Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities

Good written and verbal communication skills

Ability to negotiate effectively

Good Analytical skills

Creative problem solving skills

Strong Admin Skills

Excellent customer service skills;

Ability to work under pressure with high volumes of accounts

Sound reconciliation & full function credit control experience/knowledge;

Excellent telephone skills

Sound understanding of both pre-legal and legal process (i.e. Liquidations, business rescue, execution, sale in execution)

Sound computer literacy an essential (particularly Excel)

Ability to deal with people and be result orientated

Qualifications

Matric (Grade)

Recognized Finance / Credit Control / Legal related qualification

2 to 3 years Legal Credit Control experience, including liaising with external Debt Collectors and Attorneys

Working knowledge and understanding of Legal process will be advantageous (i.e.

Liquidations, Business Rescue, Execution, Sale in Execution, Bad debts write offs)

Experience in Legal Collections

Driver’s license is a requirement

Desired Skills:

Driving License

Matric.

Legal Credit Controlling

Debt Collection

Liquidations

Legal Collections

Business Rescue

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension

13th Cheque

