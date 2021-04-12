Regional Legal Credit Controller at Private

Apr 12, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities

Debt Collection

  • Responsibility for the legal book
  • Collection on Prosecuted employers
  • Meet agreed targets (collection, call rate etc.)
  • Allocate un-allocated cash
  • Capturing and follow up on settlement agreements
  • Capturing the status of every employer once the employer has appeared before the DRC and make follow up
  • Follow up and capturing of board decisions
  • Follow up of deletion reports with inspectorate
  • Follow up on write offs with SSC returns
  • Negotiate with delinquent employers to maximize debt recovery
  • Follow-up daily on progress of the PTP’s and the respective statuses to optimize debt recovery
  • Use effective communication and negotiation to ensure successful commitments to pay
  • Liaison with all debtors via all communication mediums – must be willing to phone employers
  • To receive and resolve queries received from Attorneys & external collection agents;
  • To reconcile accounts in dispute with Attorneys & external collection agents
  • To participate in various departmental ad-hoc initiatives.

Administration

  • Account Reconciliation and liaison with Legal
  • Accurate input of notes into SLX
  • Update and maintain proper employer details and the integrity of information
  • Tracing of debtors
  • Use TransUnion reports to for decision making and recommendation to the Credit Control supervisor and legal officer
  • Linking of documents (TransUnion, deletions reports) on SLX
  • Assessing accounts for write offs and recommending to the Legal officer
  • Ability to recommend actions that are cost effective on individual matters
  • Update and maintain legal filing and maintenance of legal library
  • Issue reminder letters, Final demand letters and default listing notification for periods not referred
  • Prepare further referral documents
  • Refer returns to Regional Returns Processor, SSC Returns and ensure that these returns are processed

Customer Service

  • Liaising with Legal officers and Legal Secretaries regarding the status of accounts
  • Build and maintain relationship with Legal department, Inspectorate and Returns department
  • Attend to walk in clients
  • Handle incoming calls in a professional manner
  • Liaise with attorneys, Liquidators and third parties
  • Offer high class client service to both internal and external clients
  • Respond to Client queries within 48 hours via telephone, e-mail, fax or post
  • To liaise with other departments to address & resolve client queries

General

  • General Admin Duties

Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities

  • Good written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to negotiate effectively
  • Good Analytical skills
  • Creative problem solving skills
  • Strong Admin Skills
  • Excellent customer service skills;
  • Ability to work under pressure with high volumes of accounts
  • Sound reconciliation & full function credit control experience/knowledge;
  • Excellent telephone skills
  • Sound understanding of both pre-legal and legal process (i.e. Liquidations, business rescue, execution, sale in execution)
  • Sound computer literacy an essential (particularly Excel)
  • Ability to deal with people and be result orientated

Qualifications

  • Matric (Grade)
  • Recognized Finance / Credit Control / Legal related qualification
  • 2 to 3 years Legal Credit Control experience, including liaising with external Debt Collectors and Attorneys
  • Working knowledge and understanding of Legal process will be advantageous (i.e.
  • Liquidations, Business Rescue, Execution, Sale in Execution, Bad debts write offs)
  • Experience in Legal Collections
  • Driver’s license is a requirement

Desired Skills:

  • Driving License
  • Matric.
  • Legal Credit Controlling
  • Debt Collection
  • Liquidations
  • Legal Collections
  • Business Rescue

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension
  • 13th Cheque

