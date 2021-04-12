Regional Legal Credit Controller at Private

Duties and Responsibilities
Debt Collection
- Responsibility for the legal book
- Collection on Prosecuted employers
- Meet agreed targets (collection, call rate etc.)
- Allocate un-allocated cash
- Capturing and follow up on settlement agreements
- Capturing the status of every employer once the employer has appeared before the DRC and make follow up
- Follow up and capturing of board decisions
- Follow up of deletion reports with inspectorate
- Follow up on write offs with SSC returns
- Negotiate with delinquent employers to maximize debt recovery
- Follow-up daily on progress of the PTP’s and the respective statuses to optimize debt recovery
- Use effective communication and negotiation to ensure successful commitments to pay
- Liaison with all debtors via all communication mediums – must be willing to phone employers
- To receive and resolve queries received from Attorneys & external collection agents;
- To reconcile accounts in dispute with Attorneys & external collection agents
- To participate in various departmental ad-hoc initiatives.
Administration
- Account Reconciliation and liaison with Legal
- Accurate input of notes into SLX
- Update and maintain proper employer details and the integrity of information
- Tracing of debtors
- Use TransUnion reports to for decision making and recommendation to the Credit Control supervisor and legal officer
- Linking of documents (TransUnion, deletions reports) on SLX
- Assessing accounts for write offs and recommending to the Legal officer
- Ability to recommend actions that are cost effective on individual matters
- Update and maintain legal filing and maintenance of legal library
- Issue reminder letters, Final demand letters and default listing notification for periods not referred
- Prepare further referral documents
- Refer returns to Regional Returns Processor, SSC Returns and ensure that these returns are processed
Customer Service
- Liaising with Legal officers and Legal Secretaries regarding the status of accounts
- Build and maintain relationship with Legal department, Inspectorate and Returns department
- Attend to walk in clients
- Handle incoming calls in a professional manner
- Liaise with attorneys, Liquidators and third parties
- Offer high class client service to both internal and external clients
- Respond to Client queries within 48 hours via telephone, e-mail, fax or post
- To liaise with other departments to address & resolve client queries
General
- General Admin Duties
Knowledge / Experience / Skills / Abilities
- Good written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to negotiate effectively
- Good Analytical skills
- Creative problem solving skills
- Strong Admin Skills
- Excellent customer service skills;
- Ability to work under pressure with high volumes of accounts
- Sound reconciliation & full function credit control experience/knowledge;
- Excellent telephone skills
- Sound understanding of both pre-legal and legal process (i.e. Liquidations, business rescue, execution, sale in execution)
- Sound computer literacy an essential (particularly Excel)
- Ability to deal with people and be result orientated
Qualifications
- Matric (Grade)
- Recognized Finance / Credit Control / Legal related qualification
- 2 to 3 years Legal Credit Control experience, including liaising with external Debt Collectors and Attorneys
- Working knowledge and understanding of Legal process will be advantageous (i.e.
- Liquidations, Business Rescue, Execution, Sale in Execution, Bad debts write offs)
- Experience in Legal Collections
- Driver’s license is a requirement
Desired Skills:
- Driving License
- Matric.
- Legal Credit Controlling
- Debt Collection
- Liquidations
- Legal Collections
- Business Rescue
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension
- 13th Cheque