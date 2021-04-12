Repairs Technician at Adendorff Machinery Mart

A fantastic opportunity currently exists for a young individual to join our dynamic and successful company within our Welkom Branch interested in a career in Tools and Machinery.

About the Position

Adendorff Machinery Mart requires a dynamic Technician within our Welkom Branch. Ideal candidates must have technical knowledge, and hands-on experience on the repair of

Wide range of Power Tools, Welding Machines, compressors.

Small Machinery i.e. Petrol & Diesel Engines, Generators

Please note that hands-on experience on the above specified products is critical and should be listed in your CV for you to be successfully invited for an interview.

Job requirements:

Carrying out pre-delivery inspections, servicing and repairs for the Adendorff range of products.

Troubleshooting and preventative maintenance.

Housekeeping, clean-up of all maintenance areas/work areas on a daily basis.

Requisitioning of spares and consumables as required and safekeeping of base stock.

The ideal candidate will have a proven track record and be able to work independently. Requirements are a Senior Certificate.

Desired Skills

Technical

Mechanical

Electrical

Repairs

Mechanic

Must be able to communicate with customers at all levels.

Must be detailed orientated

Must be able to read and write English

Must be highly motivated and be able to liaise with customers

Knowledge of mechanical systems

Desired Work Experience

2 to 5 years hands-on Maintenance & Repair

Salary: Negotiable with Benefits available.

Working Hours: Monday – Friday 08:00 – 17:00 and Saturday 08:00 – 13:00.

About The Employer

Adendorff Machinery Mart sources equipment from all over the world to offer the greatest range of products at the best prices. In creating a strong staffing group Adendorff Machinery Mart believes in the development and implementation of Organizational Development & Training that is recognized for its ability to understand, conceptualize and deliver total solutions and to provide consistent, professional and long – term relationships with its customers and will assist in developing well rounded staff in all aspects of business This is what Adendorff Machinery Mart’s vision is all about, and we pride ourselves in focusing on a long term commitment to our vision. Based on our strong commitment to our vision we believe that we place ourselves in a position whereby our decisions, abilities and actions will prove us to be a great market leader within our field.

Should you not receive feedback within two weeks of your application, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

